Business people Northwest Arkansas

• Dr. R. Clinton Horan, board-certified neurologist, recently joined the medical staff of Northwest Health, practicing at Northwest Neurology in Fayetteville at 1695 E. Rainforest Road, Suite 4. Horan earned his medical degree at Louisiana State University at New Orleans. He completed his internal medicine internship and neurology residency at the University of Utah School of Medicine in Salt Lake City.

• Tom Arens, a Fayetteville native, has been promoted to chief technology officer for ARcare as the health care network continues to grow in Arkansas, Mississippi and Kentucky. Arens has a broad background in information technology and has led diverse teams of IT professionals. He holds a bachelor of science in business administration degree from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

• Robert Gaffigan has been announced as vice president and commercial loan officer for Generations Bank at the 600 S.W. 41st St., Bentonville branch. He is a graduate of John Brown University in Siloam Springs with a bachelor’s degree in organizational management.

• Jill Suel, formerly director of marketing, has been named senior director of marketing and sales for Walton Arts Center. Suel will oversee the marketing, box office and ticketing teams and will be responsible for strategy, ticket sales, customer service, organizational branding and data analysis for Walton Arts Center and the Walmart AMP.

• Hillary Scott Morgan has been promoted to director of marketing for Walton Arts Center. Formerly marketing manager, Morgan will be responsible for Walton Arts Center and Walmart AMP advertising plans and marketing strategy, serve as a project manager for graphic design requests and oversee the scheduling and delivery of print and digital assets.

• Rhagen Thomas, a physician assistant at Washington Regional Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery Clinic, recently earned a certificate of added qualifications for cardiovascular and thoracic surgery from the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. Thomas is one of 70 physician assistants in the nation to earn this certificate and the first in Arkansas. Thomas holds a master of science in physician assistant studies from Harding University in Searcy.

• Dax Dickinson, of Gentry is a new junior member of the American Angus Association, headquartered in St. Joseph, Mo. Junior members are eligible to register cattle in the American Angus Association, participate in programs conducted by the association and take part in association-sponsored shows and other national and regional events.