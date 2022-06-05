Business people

BANKING

Jon Mattingly has been named executive director of consumer lending at Arvest Bank.

Generations Bank has hired Robert Gaffigan as a vice president, commercial loan officer for the Bentonville market.

EDUCATION

Paul Adams, associate professor of biochemistry in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences, has been appointed as the faculty athletics representative for the University of Arkansas.

REAL ESTATE

Kari Hodges, has joined Pedigree Real Estate as executive broker and transaction coordinator.