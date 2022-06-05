Capitol riot defendant from Gravette deleted Jan. 6 data from iCloud account, federal prosecutors say

Things are a bit hazy after a search of Richard "Bigo" Barnett's iCloud account.

The results "suggest" Barnett deleted all data reflecting his activities in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a recent court filing from federal prosecutors in the District of Columbia.

Barnett, 61, of Gravette, is one of four Arkansans charged in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol that day.

The Jan. 6 riot escalated from a "Stop the Steal" rally. Supporters of former President Donald Trump entered the Capitol and attempted to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote indicating that Joe Biden had won the presidential election.

Besides Barnett, Peter Francis Stager of Conway also faces felony charges in connection with the riot. Jon Thomas Mott of Yellville and Robert Thomas Snow of Heber Springs were charged with misdemeanors only.

Investigators have been unable to locate Barnett's cellphone or a stun gun he carried into the Capitol, according to the motion filed Tuesday by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mary L. Dohrmann and Alison B. Prout.

"While packaging for the stun gun was recovered, neither the stun gun itself nor the defendant's phone were," according to the filing. "However, the defendant used clips of video apparently recorded on the phone as exhibits in support of pretrial release."

Barnett became well-known after photographs circulated of him with his feet on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office suite. He left Pelosi a note saying "Bigo was here" and then referred to her as a "biatch," although the scrawled letters looked morelike "biatd."

According to Tuesday's filing, after a Capitol Police officer told Barnett to leave Pelosi's office, Barnett walked to the Capitol Rotunda, then realized he had left an American flag he was carrying in Pelosi's office.

"He started yelling at officers to let him pass to get his flag back," according to the filing. "The defendant said words to the effect of, 'we are patriots, this is our building, I need my flag, you better get my flag ... hey, I'm going to bring them in to get my flag. Y'all better get my flag, I [am] going to bring 'em in ... It's going to get really bad. I'm a patriot, I want my flag. Hey, we're fixin' to call 'em in, brother, get my flag ... I want my f****** flag. It's in Nancy Pelosi's office.'"

It wasn't clear from the filing whether Barnett got his flag back.

After leaving the building, Barnett displayed an envelope that he had taken from Pelosi's office to the crowd and was quoted talking to a news outlet about it. Barnett said he left a quarter to pay for the envelope.

According to Tuesday's filing, the court should prohibit Barnett from making arguments or introducing evidence that encourages jury nullification. Prosecutors also want Barnett to be prohibited "from attempting to introduce evidence or to argue about the potential penalties or collateral consequences associated with a conviction for the charged offenses."

In another filing Tuesday, the prosecutors asked the court to limit cross-examination of Secret Service agents.

"To meet its burden of proof at trial, the government will call a witness from the United States Secret Service to testify that at the time of the Capitol breach, Secret Service agents were on duty to protect Vice President Mike Pence and his two immediate family members, all of whom were present at the Capitol," according to the filing.

"However, the very nature of the Secret Service's role in protecting the Vice President and his family implicates sensitive information related to that agency's ability to protect high-ranking members of the Executive branch and, by extension, national security. Thus, the government seeks an order limiting the cross-examination of the Secret Service witnesses to questioning about the function performed by the Secret Service as testified to on direct exam, in this case protecting the Vice President and his family. ...

"Cross-examination of Secret Service witnesses about extraneous matters beyond the scope of direct examination should be excluded as irrelevant or unduly prejudicial," according to the filing.

Barnett's trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 6.

Meanwhile, U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan has been trying to set a trial date for Stager, 42, and eight other defendants in his Capitol riot case.

All nine are charged with assaulting law enforcement and related offenses, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office.

Stager is accused of using a flagpole to beat a police officer who was down on the steps outside the Capitol.

In a filing on Friday, Sullivan asked attorneys for all nine defendants to submit a joint proposed scheduling order by June 15. Or, if they can't agree on a joint proposal, each party should file individual recommendations by that time.

Mott, 38, has a status hearing scheduled for June 17.

Barnett, Stager and Mott have all pleaded innocent.

Snow, 78, is the only Arkansan who has pleaded guilty in connection with the Capitol breach. He is scheduled for sentencing on July 7.