Carin Schoppmeyer: T2 lauds advocates of the arts; chefs serve up garden support

TheatreSquared's 2022 Gala for Education and Access returned May 12 at the Fayetteville Public Library. Organizers say the professional theater group's signature fundraiser helps support "arts-in-education outreach to 20,000 students throughout Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma."

Highlights of the evening included the presentation of awards to difference-makers in the arts; a performance by Tony Award winner Santino Fontana (Prince Hans in "Frozen," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Tootsie"); and a three-course summer menu prepared by Chef Matthew Cooper, founding chef of The Preacher's Son and chef/owner of Conifer Restaurant, opening soon in downtown Bentonville.

Esther Silver-Parker received the 2022 Arts Advocate Award, "recognizing her indelible contributions to the arts through leadership, inspiration and hard work."

Dick and Margaret Rutherford received the Cornerstone Award, "honoring their foundational contributions to TheatreSquared through personal leadership and a heartfelt commitment to creating and sustaining Northwest Arkansas' own professional theater."

Spencer Sutterfield, teacher at Parkview Arts and Science Magnet High School, received the Arts Educator Award, "recognizing TheatreSquared's partner in education for excellence and dedication in bringing theater into the classroom."

Intermittent deluges, drizzles and downpours on May 24 didn't dampen donors' support for the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks at the 14th annual Chefs in the Garden in Fayetteville. Guests braved the elements to enjoy "a diverse selection of sweet and savory culinary creations from the area's finest chefs."

Chef Cooper continued his support of area nonprofit organizations, serving as the benefit's honorary chef.

Organizers say proceeds raised from Chefs in the Garden help with the maintenance of the garden and yearly programming. A portion of each ticket sale will also benefit the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank.

This year's participating restaurants were 28 Springs Restaurant; Berretto; Bordinos; Brightwater Culinary School; Cafe Rue Orleans; Conifer; IDK? Cafe + Catering; Markham & Fitz; Southern Food Co.; Springdale Country Club; The 120 Tapas Bar; Theo's; Tula; and Wright's BBQ.

Terrific Tuesday Nights free family-friendly evening concerts at the garden kick off this Tuesday with Opera in the Ozarks performing "Pinocchio." The series continues through August with free entry to the garden from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays.

"Guests are invited to make a donation to support garden programs," organizers say. "A special thank you to the Willard & Pat Walker Charitable Foundation Inc. for making this summer programming possible."

Esther Silver-Parker, TheatreSquared Arts Advocate Award recipient (from left); Spencer Sutterfield, Arts Educator Award recipient; and Margaret and Dick Rutherford, Cornerstone Award recipients, gather for a photo at the Gala for Arts Education and Access on May 12 at the Fayetteville Public Library. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Chefs in the Garden Honorary Chef Matthew Cooper (center) is joined by Hope Ray (left) and London Daniel at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Becky and Bob Alexander help support TheatreSquared as presenting sponsors of the Gala for Arts Education and Access on May 12. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Tony Waller (from left), Gloria Silver and Thai Trower and Michael Hamilton enjoy the TheatreSquared Gala on May 12. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Judy McDonal, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks board president (from left); John Berry, director of special events; and Charlotte Taylor, executive director welcome guests to Chefs in the Garden on May 24. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Kent and Diana Eikenberry enjoy Chefs in the Garden. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Judy Sabag (left) and Tina Hodne attend Chefs in the Garden. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Karen Smenner (left) and Patsy Louk, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks volunteers, help out at Chefs in the Garden. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Jody Miskell (left) and Nancy Ballard, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks volunteers, greet Chefs in the Garden guests. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Anissa Anawaty (left) and Tamara Henschell enjoy Chefs in the Garden. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)