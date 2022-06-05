Chloe Alexander, 7, brightened hearts with her smile, crowd told

The thought that Chloe Alexander's infectious smile was taken away made her first-grade teacher pause briefly in emotion during her tribute to the slain 7-year-old Pine Bluff girl Saturday.

"I have always been blessed to teach little ones and believe that God entrusted them to me for this school year and beyond," said Donna DePriest, who taught Chloe at Edgewood Elementary School in the Watson Chapel School District. "Each student has been very important to me, and I have been doubly honored to have been Chloe's first-grade teacher this year."

It was at this moment DePriest stopped to regain her composure. "And now we're having to share some memories of her," she continued. "I know the memories may hurt today, but in the future, they will keep this vibrant young girl alive in all of our hearts."

Edgewood staff members, family and friends gathered at New Community Church to pay their final respects to Chloe, who was shot to death a week earlier while riding in a vehicle to the Little Rock Zoo before noon. She was pronounced dead at Arkansas Children's Hospital, May 28 being the day of her "last smile," the funeral program cover read.

"I see her in my mind now with that smiley face every day she came to school," DePriest said. "It didn't matter what time of day she came to school. Her face was always smiling. I can't envision a time when she did not. Her face was smiling when some of the others sat and looked. It was like there was a smile on the inside that came out no matter what, and on the outside, no matter what; that enthusiastic spirit was evident all the time, including when she was dancing in the hallway instead of walking. It was not unusual for me to remind her, students walk, not dance in the halls."

Dancing, however, was befitting of a young lady who loved to sing and make TikTok videos, her two pastimes, according to her obituary.

Chloe's casket was pink, decorated with images of her on the outside and TikTok logos inside the lining. During the song "I Shall Wear a Crown," a funeral director placed a tiara on Chloe's head before the casket was closed. A group of six women, all active pallbearers dressed in pink, escorted Chloe out of the church.

Few details into the shooting have been released, but interim Police Chief Crystal Young-Haskins said last week a person riding with Chloe was involved in an ongoing conflict with the shooting suspect. Kenjata Daniels Jr., 18, turned himself in to police Thursday, suspected of capital murder and a terroristic act.

Ziquaria Scarver, a cousin of Chloe, was left with others to remember the great dialogue with the eccentric girl she'd take care of after school on some days.

"She'd tell me about how her day was going at school and how she got her little friends," Scarver said. "There was this one little girl. I forget her name, y'all, but she loved to be Chloe's friend. Chloe always wanted to go outside and play, but I said, 'Chloe, your mom said you couldn't go outside and play.' [Chloe said:] 'But I got my friend.'"

Scarver would relent.

"OK, I'll let you go outside, but you'd better not tell anybody," she admonished Chloe, who then responded: "OK, that's why you're my favorite cousin, right there."

Scarver didn't share much more, telling those in the sanctuary: "I can't hold it together."

Parker Edwards, one of Chloe's friends, read a poem that went in part:

"Roses are red. Violets are blue. I miss Chloe, just like you."

Parker closed with: "I love you, Chloe."

Information from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette was used in this article.

Family members of Chloe Alexander including her father Corben, bending down in emotion, react to a song played during her funeral Saturday at New Community Church in Pine Bluff. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Donna DePriest, Chloe Alexander's teacher at Edgewood Elementary School, gives a remembrance of her student during Chloe's funeral at New Community Church in Pine Bluff on Saturday. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Joydashia Love, mother of Chloe Alexander, reacts to music played during Chloe's funeral at New Community Church in Pine Bluff on Saturday. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)