Concert goes on without queen





LONDON -- Queen Elizabeth II missed a star-studded London concert in her honor Saturday, but she appeared in a surprise video recorded with another British national treasure: Paddington Bear.

The 96-year-old monarch revealed she shared Paddington's love of marmalade sandwiches in a comedy skit that was shown to open a Platinum Jubilee concert outside Buckingham Palace, delighting thousands who gathered for the third day of festivities marking her 70 years on the throne.

Rock band Queen and Adam Lambert kicked off the open-air show outside the palace, followed by performances from Duran Duran, Rod Stewart and opera singer Andrea Bocelli. Diana Ross closed the show with her first U.K. live performance in 15 years.

Prince Charles and Prince William, the queen's son and grandson, addressed a live audience of 22,000 and millions more watching on television.

The queen also opted not to attend the Epsom Derby on Saturday. Instead, she was represented at the prestigious annual horse race by her daughter, Princess Anne, who appeared in the royal box with her family as crowds cheered.

The queen is widely known as an avid horse lover, and she has only missed the Epsom Derby a handful of times. On Saturday, five of her former racehorses were paraded, and 40 jockeys who have ridden for the queen formed a guard of honor before the national anthem was played.

It was the second time in as many days that the queen's mobility issues have robbed crowds of a chance to see her.

Apart from attending Friday's service, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have so far stayed out of the limelight. Their two children, Archie and Lilibet, who turned one Saturday, haven't yet made an appearance during this trip.

A spokesperson for the couple said they were spending the day "privately" and were not joining some 30 other members of the royal family at Saturday's concert.

Meanwhile, other members of the royal family travelled to Wales and Northern Ireland as part of celebrations across the U.K.

William and his wife Kate took two of their three children -- 8-year-old Prince George and 7-year-old Princess Charlotte -- to Cardiff Castle in Wales before a separate concert in the castle grounds in honor of the queen.

The queen's youngest son, Prince Edward, and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, visited a 1950s-themed seaside funfair in Belfast. Edward tried his hand at pulling a pint of Guinness at a diner, while Sophie took in a '50s and '60s dance demonstration.





People crowd the Buckingham Palace Mall in London on Saturday to watch the Platinum Jubilee concert celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the British throne. She did not attend but made a video appearance alongside another British treasure, Paddington Bear. More photos at arkansasonline.com/65jubilee/. (AP/Niklas Halle’n)











