Cowboys survive marathon, extend regional to Game 7

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State saved its baseball season with two unforgettable victories Sunday at O’Brate Stadium.

The Cowboys scored four runs in the top of the 10th inning to beat Arkansas 14-10 and force a final game Monday at 6 p.m. that will determine the winner of the NCAA Stillwater Regional.

The 4-hour, 40-minute game followed a 5-hour, 1-minute marathon earlier in the day that saw Oklahoma State beat Missouri State 29-15 in the highest-scoring game in NCAA postseason history.

The Cowboys trailed the Bears 12-0 after the third inning.

OSU (42-21) recorded four hits against Arkansas closer Brady Tygart in the 10th, including a two-run single by Aidan Meola and a two-run home run by Nolan McLean. Meola replaced McLean at third base after McLean, a two-way player, took the mound for the ninth inning.

McLean, whose inconsistency fueled an eight-run eighth inning for the Razorbacks on Saturday, pitched two innings to earn the victory Sunday.

The teams traded punches in the late innings. Arkansas took an 8-7 lead on a two-run home run by Michael Turner in the eighth, but OSU responded with a three-run top of the ninth with RBI doubles from David Mendham and Marcus Brown, a Springdale native.

The Razorbacks tied the game 10-10 in the bottom of the ninth with Brady Slavens’ two-run, two-out single.

Roc Riggo led off the top of the 10th with a ground-rule double. Counting the game against Missouri State, the freshman second baseman finished the day 8 for 13 with 10 RBI and 5 runs scored.

The Razorbacks (40-19) nearly rallied from a big deficit for the second consecutive day. Arkansas trailed 6-2 after 4 1/2 innings before it started the comeback bid with a solo home run by Cayden Wallace in the bottom of the fifth.

Wallace added a two-run single with two outs in the bottom of the sixth to cut OSU’s lead to 6-5. Wallace finished 3 for 6.

The Cowboys scored after two throwing errors by Arkansas reliever Evan Taylor in the top of the eighth to take a 7-5 lead.

Braydon Webb and Slavens drew consecutive walks against Roman Phansalkar to start the inning, and Webb scored on a throwing error by Riggio who was trying to turn a double play on a ground ball off the bat of Wallace.

Webb and Slavens had hits on the first two pitches OSU starter Mitchell Stone in the first inning. Webb doubled and scored on Slavens’ single.

The Cowboys answered with three runs in the top of the second to take a 3-1 lead. Mendham homered to lead off against Arkansas starter Jaxon Wiggins, and Chase Adkison and Riggio added RBI singles against reliever Will McEntire when Wiggins was lifted after 1 1/3 innings.

Arkansas cut the lead to 3-2 in the bottom of the second when Jalen Battles scored on an RBI groundout by Webb.

OSU extended its lead to 6-2 on a pair of home runs, a two-run shot by Riggio and a line drive by Griffin Doersching.

Stone, a 6-9 left hander, threw 117 pitches in 6 1/3 innings to limit the burden on the Cowboys’ bullpen. He allowed 5 runs, 11 hits and 3 walks, and struck out 7.

Oklahoma State and Arkansas have played two games that totaled 9 hours, 33 minutes at the regional. Counting the Missouri State game Sunday, the Cowboys played 14 hours, 34 minutes of baseball during a 29-hour span.