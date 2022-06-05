Crowd has fun at Bash for arts

A typical lively crowd of music lovers filled the patio space of the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas' Art Yard during Art Rocks: Summer Bash on Friday in downtown Pine Bluff.

They came to enjoy a gorgeous evening full of jazz, R&B and neo-soul sounds provided by Pulaski County's "The Neighbors" band. The trio made up of Ricky Stewart on bass, Quon Davis on drums and Andrew Tripplett playing electric piano spun out Spyro Gyra-style jazz melodies of popular hits by Stevie Wonder, Bill Withers, Bruno Mars, Maroon 5 and Michael Jackson.

As fun as each month's Live@5 always proves to be, the June installment turned out exceptional to every degree. The aroma of good home cooking, excellent art demonstrations and music fitting the laid-back atmosphere were a perfect match for perfect weather. The combination made for a standout occasion, putting pleasant smiles on every face.

Practically everyone in attendance took advantage of Lucy Mae's Southern Cooking food trailer, with patrons enjoying a variety of offerings from bacon cheeseburgers to Philly cheese steak, crispy chicken and Southern-fried steak sandwiches, among others.

While the cool sounds of jazz filled the Art Yard, three notable artists demonstrated their talents in the downstairs gallery of ARTSpace on Main. As they labored at their original creations, silent auction sheets gave patrons the opportunity to bid on each of their pieces in progress.

Painter Greta Kresse has art in her genes. She is the daughter of well-known Little Rock sculptor Kevin Kresse, who was recently selected to build the high-profile, larger-than-life Johnny Cash statue soon to be permanently displayed in our nation's capital.

Greta graduated from Hendrix in 2021 with a studio arts degree specializing in painting. She has previously taught watercolor classes at ASC, with another such class slated for June 24. Her studies include attending Mount Gretna (Pa.) School of Art and the New York Art Studio.

Kresse said of her work, "I do a lot of landscapes and portraiture. I just recently had my first big show in Little Rock at New Deal Studio. It went quite well." Follow Greta's career at g.kresse.art on Instagram.

Also present and showing off one of her many talents was Troy DeBill, an ASC board member and volunteer art teacher at the center. She is also a former White Hall School District art teacher. As she spun her magic on a pottery wheel, effortlessly turning out several terra cotta ceramic pieces, DeBill said, "ASC is the only local public center offering hand-building, wheel-thrown ceramics classes and a work space for patrons to utilize."

She explained, "I previously taught a pinch pot class here and will be conducting a coil-built ceramics class next Friday, June 10 and a glazing class the following June 17. Both workshops are open to the public and will take place from 5 to 8 each evening."

With the ceramic process of kiln-firing and glazing yet to be completed, freshly thrown ceramic pieces by DeBill will go through their final stages during the next two weeks before being delivered to the night's successful bidder.

The third artist on hand for the two-day Art Rocks: Summer Bash fundraiser weekend was John Kushmaul. As he painted his rendition of the ArtSpace and Art Works on Main on a large canvas, he said, "My father was career Air Force, so we moved around a lot when I was younger, living in Massachusetts and Connecticut until he came to work at NCTR. I graduated from White Hall High School in 1990 before going to study art at UCA [University of Central Arkansas]. I went to work for Channel 11 right after graduation and stayed there 4 1/2 years before quitting to pursue my painting full-time." Demonstrating a serious commitment to art, Kushmaul said, "I spent my efforts painting and working at Vino's for the next 13 years. I still have my studio upstairs from Vino's and have worked for channels 4 and 16 as a weekend assignment editor for the past 10 years."

As The Neighbors wrapped up their portion of the entertainment program at ARTSpace on Main's patio Art Yard, ASC staff members relocated activities including the complimentary beverage bar next door to show off other aspects of their new facility. The venue shifted to ArtWorks' black box theater for another 2½ hours of karaoke fun hosted by ASC's Lindsey Collins.

Perhaps the highlight of the evening came as would-be vocalists bravely signed up to take a turn at the microphone belting out musical lyrics of every genre as they scrolled slowly down the karaoke screen. Regardless of talent, every singer received an approving round of applause as they finished their time on stage.

During a brief interlude in the harmonies, the winner of Friday evening's raffle for an inflatable kayak full of Arkansas craft beers was announced as being Pine Bluff councilman and self-proclaimed "Karaoke King" Steven Shaner.

Elenor Miller (left) accompanies her friend, artist Greta Kresse, on their journey from Little Rock to conduct a painting demonstration for June's Live@5, part of the Art Rocks: Summer Bash, on Friday in downtown Pine Bluff. (Special to The Commercial/Richard Ledbetter)