DAR event in PB honors Wright

More than 50 members of the Pine Bluff-John McAlmont Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution and guests recently honored First Vice President General Pamela R. Wright. The former Pine Bluff resident is in line to become president general, the highest officer in DAR, at the Continental Congress at Washington, D.C., in July.

The ballroom of Pine Bluff Country Club was the setting for the spring luncheon and meeting held in honor of Wright, according to a news release.

Wright was greeted by Pine Bluff-John McAlmont Regent Barbie Pierce along with Arkansas State Regent Gretchen Magee, State Regent Elect Gale Markley and State Vice Regent Charline Manning.

Guests included Honorary State Regents: Susan Veal 2000-2002, Teri Bethge 2004-2006, Jo Ann Cooper 2012-2014, Mary Deere, 2014-2016, Jerrie Townsend 2016-2018, and Junelle Mongno 2018-2022.

Pine Bluff-John McAlmont had seven past chapter regents serving as hosts for the occasion: Teri Bethge, Betty Coles, Sharon Wyatt, Claire Holmes, Sue Smith, Sandy Smithwick, and Carolyn DeVos.

Lewis Hinkle, Pine Bluff's Summit Baptist Church minister of music, assisted with the DAR Ritual leading the national anthem -- "The Star Spangled Banner" -- and "God Bless America."

Wright recalled memories of her high school years in Pine Bluff. Wright went on to challenge Pine Bluff-John McAlmont to continue working toward a bright future of DAR service to the community and country.

Wright agreed to install the 2022-2024 Pine Bluff-John McAlmont Chapter officers: Regent Julia Ann Beckham, Vice Regent Susan Over, Chaplain Carolyn DeVos, Recording Secretary Rita Cash, Treasurer DeeLois Lawrence, Registrar Barrie Hardin, Historian Janet Scherm, and Librarian Kathy Tynes.

DAR is a national organization whose mission is patriotism, education and historic preservation. John McAlmont Chapter was chartered in Oct. 25, 1906, and Pine Bluff Chapter was chartered Oct. 22, 1907. The chapters merged April 21, 2012.

Past Pine Bluff-John McAlmont Chapter Regents with state and general officers include Claire Holmes (seated from left), State Regent Elect Gale Markley, State Regent Gretchen Magee, Pine Bluff-John McAlmont Chapter Regent Barbie Pierce, First Vice President General Pamela Wright, Pine Bluff-John McAlmont Chapter Vice Regent Julia Ann Beckham, Betty Coles; Carolyn DeVos (standing from left), Sandy Smithwick, Teri Bethge, Sue Smith, and Sharon Wyatt. (Special to The Commercial)