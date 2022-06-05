Dr. Lisa Michelle Alley Khalil Easa Farah

Dr. Lisa Michelle Alley and Khalil Easa Farah exchanged marriage vows at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 28, in Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. The Revs. Nicholas Verdaris and Kamal Al-Rahil officiated.

Parents of the bride are Raeda and Dr. Michael Alley of Sherwood. Her grandparents are Ibtisam and the late Shawqi Musallam of Little Rock and the late Kamis and Naimeh Alley.

The groom is the son of Reem and Eddie Farah of Jacksonville, Fla. His grandparents are Suad and the late Khalil Farah, also of Jacksonville, and the late Laila and Michael Habayeb.

The entrance to the church was framed in elaeagnus, white hydrangeas and playa blanca roses. The front of the church held a deconstructed arch of white peonies, hydrangeas, roses, elaeagnus and green huckleberry. Music was by harpist Kathy Cooper.

The bride walked down the aisle with her father and wore a V-neck trumpet gown embellished with beading and lace. She carried a cascade of ivory spray roses, rose lilies, hydrangeas and peonies.

Serving as the bride's maids of honor were her sisters, Lara Naomi Alley and Amber Raneem Alley.

Bridesmaids were Kristin Alley of Dallas; Carly Noel of Memphis; Sandya George of Washington; Noura Musallam of Little Rock; and Rawan Farah, Dalya Farah, Tala Jaghab, sisters of the groom, and Rania Farah and Layla Farah, all of Jacksonville. They wore fit-and-flare jade satin gowns and carried clutch bouquets of roses, hydrangeas and peonies.

Flower girls were Penelope Francis, Mila Francis and Vivienne Alley, all of Dallas. Ring bearers were Rakan Kandah of Jacksonville, Lincoln Haddad, Elliot Alley and Salem Alley, all of Dallas, and Wells Sapra of Atlanta.

Best man was father of the groom. Serving as groomsmen were Ryan Prior of Atlanta; Farhan Zarou of Washington; Rami Alley of Cupertino, Calif., brother of the bride; Zeke Bryant of Folkston, Ga.; and Jacob Bateh, Ryan Jaghab, George Farah, Ramzi Farah, Dillon Jess, Chris Batehand Fadi Kandah, all of Jacksonville.

Guests were seated by Firas Kandah of Jacksonville, and Shawqi Musallam and Faris Musallam, both of Little Rock.

A reception was held at the Little Rock Marriott. Guests entered the ballroom through tunnels of ivory and white floral walls. Guest tables were centered with mounds of green and white vintage hydrangeas, lavender roses and white and pink O'Hara roses. Long white acrylic tables had suspended arrangements of the same flowers on gold stands. All of the tables were accented with cylinders of floating candles and various shades of gold metallic candles. Music was by vocalists Alsalman Mohammad and Ahlem Khalil and DJ Khalil Saad.

The bride has a bachelor's degree from Centre College in biochemistry and molecular biology and a master's in public health with an epidemiology concentration from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. She has a doctor of osteopathic medicine from NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University. She is a family medicine physician.

The groom has bachelor's degrees in English literature and political science from Georgia University and a law degree from Florida State University. He is a personal injury lawyer.

The couple will live in Jacksonville Beach, Fla., after a honeymoon in Italy, Switzerland and Sweden.