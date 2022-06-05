Fifth Blue Origin manned rocket launch includes repeat passenger

Blue Origin sent up its fifth New Shepard rocket with humans on board.

The NS-21 mission lifted off at 8:26 a.m. CST Saturday from the company's West Texas facility with six people on board, one of them the company's first repeat customer.

The tourism rocket launches and lands in about 11 minutes offering those on board a few minutes of weightlessness and a view of the Earth's curvature as it speeds up past the Karman line -- about 62 miles high -- the internationally recognized altitude for someone having gone into space. NS-21 reached past 66 miles in altitude.

While this was the 21st launch of New Shepard overall, the first with humans on board, including company founder billionaire Jeff Bezos, didn't happen until July 2021. Since then it had flown successfully three more times with notable passengers including Star Trek's William Shatner, NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan, and Laura Shepard Churchley, daughter of Alan Shepard, the first American in space for whom the rocket is named.

The last flight for New Shepard was on March 31, where it flew for the second time with the full complement of six passengers including Winter Park couple Marc and Sharon Hagle.

Sharon Hagle, the founder of Florida nonprofit SpaceKids Global, left a message for the NS-21 crew.

"After today, your life will never be the same," she wrote. "Once you see the world from a different perspective, you have a responsibility to make the world a better place. It is an emotional experience. That being said, as the engines ignite and you feel the thrust, have fun and enjoy the ride. God speed."

The capsule touched down at 10 minutes and 5 seconds after liftoff within distance of the launch pad. This was its sixth trip to space, designed for up to 25 flights during its lifespan. Also being reused for its seventh flight was the rocket booster, which successfully touched down at the facility's landing pad.

The NS-21 mission is the second in 2022 as the company looks to accelerate the pace of its revenue-generating tourism flights. Officials during coverage of the flight announced a goal of four more flights in 2022, nearing a total of having ferried 50 people to space across nine flights since 2021. Prices for a ride on the rocket have not been revealed by the company.

The Saturday launch, though, means it has now sent 25 people into space in less than a year, one of them having flown twice.

That person is multimillionaire Evan Dick, who already flew alongside Strahan last December on NS-19.

Also on NS-21 was Katya Echazarreta, the first Mexican-born woman in space who got her ride sponsored by nonprofit Space for Humanity, whose mission is to expand access to space.