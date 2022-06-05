Finesse enough to win co-angler title





HOT SPRINGS -- Fishing from the back of a boat for three days, Clint Horton of Falkner, Miss., used a finesse worm to maximum efficiency to win the co-angler title and $50,000 on Saturday at the Bass Fishing League All-American on Lake Hamilton.

Horton, a supervisor for a construction company, said he's honored to take bragging rights to his buddies back home, but he has no aspirations to compete on a higher level circuit.

"Fishing is fun, man. I don't want to turn it into a job," Horton said.

Horton qualified for the All-American in a regional championship on Lake Ouachita. During that tournament, he caught fish with a finesse worm on a Carolina rig. He said he believed a finesse worm would also work on Lake Hamilton. He used Zoom finesse worms in red bug and green pumpkin colors and caught fish in depths of 1-20 feet.

"Sometimes they would bite it and sometimes they wouldn't," Horton said. "If they wouldn't bite that, I'd go to a Texas rig. I think I throwed three or four different colors. I used wacky rigs, shaky heads, neko rigs. Any way you could rig a finesse worm, I throwed it this week.

Drawing a cooperative boater was the main reason he was successful in the final round, Horton said. Co-anglers have no input on where or how to fish. They are seldom even in a position to fish productive cover or structure, so catching even one fish is remarkable.

"I got lucky and drew a good boater that let me fish," Horton said. "I made some lucky skips under docks and caught some fish. I flipped by a laydown and caught a 2 1/2-pounder. I think that one fish was the difference."

Near perfect execution put Horton in position to win. He said he caught every fish that bit in the first and second rounds. He said he lost one Saturday that would have allowed him to breathe easier during a suspenseful weigh-in that shuffled Friday's entire top 10.

Horton was the only co-angler who performed consistently during the tournament. His weights were 7 pounds, 2 ounces, 7-13 and 7-0, respectively, for a three-day total weight of 21-15. The only comparable consistency came from Jeffrey Johnson of Austin, Ind., whose weights were 7-10, 5-7 and 5-1.

At the low end of consistency was Stephen Obester of Palatka, Fla., whose weights were 3-6, 9-6 and 3-6.



