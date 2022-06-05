Fort Smith schools honor longtime board members ahead of retirement

FORT SMITH -- Two School Board members are set to close the book on almost three decades of combined service.

Susan McFerran, 70, and Yvonne Keaton-Martin, 90, are retiring from the School Board after serving 10 and 19 years respectively. They were recognized for their contributions to the School District at the board's meeting May 23.

Zena Featherston Marshall, executive director of communication and community partnerships for the School District, said the women guided the district through the first successful millage election in more than 30 years and steered it through "some of the most trying times in recent history."

"As educators, they've always been focused on students, but even after retirement from the classroom and building leadership, Ms. McFerran and Ms. Keaton-Martin continued to provide for all young people in our community," Marshall said.

Fort Smith and Barling residents approved a 5.558-mill tax increase in May 2018. The increase, which moved the district property tax rate from 36.5 mils to 42.058 mills, will generate roughly $121 million over time. It was the first of its kind in Fort Smith since 1987 and has paid for a number of projects included in the district's Vision 2023 capital improvement program, such as the Peak Innovation Center that opened in March.

The honor McFerran and Keaton-Martin received for their service came just before the election May 24 deciding who would represent the new School District zones the board approved as part of a rezoning process for the district. The 2020 census resulted in the district going from four single-member zones and three at-large board positions to five single-member zones and two at-large positions.

McFerran, who represents Zone 2 in the School District and is board president, said she worked as a teacher for 31 years, including a couple of years in the School District. McFerran has a background in preschool and elementary education.

McFerran said she was first appointed to the board in 2012 to fill the remainder of someone else's term. She then saw how important the board was and believed she could make a difference in her new position.

"Personally, I didn't realize how serious a position the School Board played," McFerran said. "I was not that familiar with it. I had friends that had been on the School Board and knew that they had done a great job, but I didn't realize the magnitude of the decisions that we would have to make. And once I was on the board, I loved being a part of that and getting to know everyone that was associated with our schools."

McFerran said passing a millage was a top priority for her during her board tenure, which she described as a pleasure and an honor.

McFerran said her decision to retire came out of feeling she had done the most and best she could and that it was time for a change on the board. However, she intends to look for areas in which to volunteer for the district.

Keaton-Martin, who represents the district's Zone 4, said she started as a teacher in Fort Coffee, Okla., in 1954. She continued working in education in Annapolis, Md., and Los Angeles and Sacramento, Calif., before coming to the Fort Smith School District. She was the principal of Howard Elementary School from 1987 to 2000.

Keaton-Martin has served on the board since 2003. She said she was encouraged to run for her position by the person who previously occupied it, although she didn't have a goal in mind when she was elected or really know what it would entail. However, training provided by the state helped her better understand what her role would be: to help district administrators as much as possible and follow the state's rules.

Keaton-Martin said she kept running to serve on the board because she felt it was her duty, living in a community in need of support.

"I also enjoy communicating with people and helping parents make decisions about their children and encouraging them to become more involved in the schools," Keaton-Martin said.

Keaton-Martin also filled the role of board president from 2005-06 and 2011-12. She said she decided to retire from the board because she has served "long enough."

McFerran and Keaton-Martin will remain in their positions until their newly elected replacements are sworn in, Marshall said. This will take place prior to the board's June 20 meeting.

Retired Fort Smith School Board members Yvonne Keaton-Martin, left, and Susan McFerran, right, stand side-by-side with the awards they received in honor of their service after the Fort Smith School Board meeting Monday. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Saccente)