Group seeks support for science center in Lowell

A science center with a planetarium and a 36-foot telescope would be a one-of-a-kind destination for Northwest Arkansas students, but the project needs money to get it off the ground, according to organizers.

“We need the community to show us that they want to see the science center,” said Katherine Auld, founder and board chairwoman of nonprofit NWA Space.

Showing community engagement is a significant factor in receiving some of the grants NWA Space will need during the fundraising process, according to Auld.

“We need quantifiable community support,” she said. “We have an eye on a number of grants, but, for all of them, we will need to show more community support.” One way residents can show support is volunteering. The organization has more requests for science-themed birthday parties, visits to schools and library readings than it can fulfill, she said.

All of the nonprofit’s workers have other full-time jobs and can only participate in a few events each month.

“We need people who are excited about science who are able to come and share that excitement with the community,” she said.

The science center also needs donors, especially people willing to give $5-$10 a month, Auld said.

The Meteor Cafe in Bentonville will host an event with the nonprofit June 10, featuring a bike ride in the shape of a constellation, solar viewing, night sky viewing and a special menu, according to Auld.

NWA Space has worked for about five years to bring the region a planetarium and has made some significant progress toward that goal, Auld said.

In April 2018, the city of Lowell agreed to offer the nonprofit 20 acres — 10 for a science center and 10 for the planetarium — at the 100-acre Kathleen Johnson Memorial Park on the east side of town. The location west of the interstate is accessible and moderately dark, Auld said.

Karen Davis, city development director, said the land is ready for construction.

The city has offered NWA Space the land for $1 per year. Organizers need to raise money for the building, according to Davis.

No contract has been signed between the city and NWA Space, so the terms have not been finalized, Davis said. NWA Space would have six months to submit a development plan and two years to build the project once a contract is signed, she said.

PB2 Architecture and Engineering, a Rogers firm, has been hired to design the center, which is planned to be about 100,000 to 150,000 square feet, according to Auld.

“It keeps growing and morphing and changing shape, but we are planning to have a facility big enough to host school field trips and also be open to the public at the same time,” she said.

The cost of the entire project is estimated to be around $70 million, she said.

Auld said she thinks the nonprofit has raised around $50,000 so far, but donated items like the center’s refracting telescope are worth more than that. The telescope’s eye piece would cost more than $1 million to replace, she said.

Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania gave the telescope — 36 feet long and 2 feet in diameter — to the group in 2017.

First unveiled in 1911, the telescope contains an objective lens — up to 6 inches thick in the middle — that makes the incoming light focus, Auld said. Most modern telescopes use mirrors to reflect light from one end to the other, she said.

“The telescope will be stunningly beautiful once we get it cleaned up,” she said. “The glass objective lens is essentially priceless. No one makes them anymore.” “School trips will be a big part of our goal,” Auld said. “We want a planetarium big enough to see school field trips.” Auld, a teacher at Northwest Arkansas Community College, said she has wanted for years to take her astronomy students to a planetarium. The closest planetariums are in Tulsa; Springfield, Mo.; and Dallas.

The planetarium is planned with about 150 seats, she said.

A hands-on section of the center will allow students of different ages to learn about specific topics like water and rocks and minerals.

“Each room will come with a pre-written curriculum for different ages,” she said.

She said the goal is to provide resources for teachers wanting to cover certain scientific material on field trips.

Dustin Masterson, NWA Space board member, said educational opportunities at the center would serve as a conduit for local, homegrown science, technology, engineering and math talent.

“Companies looking for STEM professionals are having to look far and wide,” Master-son said.

Encouraging kids to make the STEM fields into a career would be one major impact of the center’s work, he said.

“It would be another jewel in the crown of Northwest Arkansas that attracts people to the area,” he said.



