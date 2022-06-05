Sections
Hit-and-run driver kills woman in LR

by Neal Earley | Today at 3:11 a.m.

A woman died after being hit by a car early Saturday in Little Rock in what police have described as a hit-and-run.

According to a news release from Little Rock Police, at around 12:45 a.m. Saturday officers responded to a hit-and-run accident in the 7900 block of Kanis Road where a woman had been struck by a white vehicle that left the scene.

Police intially reported the woman had been in critical condition but a police spokesman said Saturday evening that the woman died from her injuries.

Investigation is ongoing and police are asking the public for any information.

