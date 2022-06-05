Hot Springs studies how brief rentals affect housing

HOT SPRINGS — A 2018 analysis by the city of Hot Springs and its public housing authority commission identified vacation rentals as a threat to affordable housing.

Referencing data from 2012-2016, the Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice said 1,344 housing units in the city were being used seasonally or recreationally.

“City staff who provided input for the study further noted that as neighborhoods are revitalizing, the rise of short-term rentals are removing units that would otherwise be moderately-priced homes in attractive areas from the rental and for-sale housing stock,” the analysis said.

District 5 City Director Karen Garcia cited the study Tu e s d ay d u r i n g t h e Ho t Springs Board of Directors’ work session.

“We do not have enough housing available for workers who are needed in our area,” she told the board.

Protecting the availability of affordable housing was one of the motivations behind the short-term rental regulatory scheme the board adopted last year. The enabling ordinance cited the rationale in its statement of purpose, capping the number of short-term rentals in residential areas at 500.

City Manager Bill Burrough told the board the housing authority is working to find rental units for about 70 people with housing vouchers. According to court records, civil actions brought for nonpayment of rent increased 170% through May compared to the average for the first five months of 2018-2021.

Garcia suggested the board lower the short-term rental cap in residential areas, but several directors questioned if fewer of these rentals would lead to more affordable housing.

“I think the housing issue is absolutely critical and something we need to look at,” District 1 City Director Erin Holliday told the board. “To me, it’s not specifically tied to this because I’m watching housing being saved because of short-term rentals.

“I don’t think short-term rentals going into upper middle-class neighborhoods, lake neighborhoods, are necessarily having anything to do with the affordable housing shortage.” During public input sessions the city held last year, many short-term rental owners in Holliday’s district, which includes the Park and Whittington areas, said they have revitalized older neighborhoods, converting vacant, dilapidated structures into short-term rentals that have expanded the city’s housing stock.

“I don’t think it’s as critically connected as you’re saying,” Holliday said of the link Garcia drew between such rentals and affordable housing. “We also gained livable structures.” District 4 City Director Carroll Weatherford said most of the new units being built are for higher-income clientele.

“There’s not any affordable housing out there anymore,” he told the board. “The days of $300 a month places to rent are long gone. Everything that’s being built now is not affordable housing. I’d be interested to see what’s turned into a [short-term rental] was actually affordable housing to begin with.” Garcia said many residents are troubled by the encroachment of the tourism industry into their neighborhoods.

“I have widow women call me who are afraid to go outside because of the big parties across the street or two doors down,” she told the board. “They’re afraid for the police to come because they don’t want to be identified as the one who reported it.” The city said 290 short-term rental business licenses have been issued in residential zones since the application window reopened in January, with 33 more awaiting approval. More than half are in Holli-day, Weatherford and Garcia’s districts. Licensed short-term rentals plotted on the city’s GIS map show large concentrations in the Park and Whittington areas, neighborhoods near Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort and Lake Hamilton.

A group of homeowners recently appealed the short-term rental license the city issued for a 7,400-square-foot home on Lake Hamilton. Under the city’s regulatory ordinance, the five-bedroom home can have up to 12 overnight guests and 18 during the day.

Seventy-five licenses have been issued in the Lakes Residential, or R-L, zones. Mayor Pat McCabe said the proliferation of the rentals in lakefront neighborhoods was unexpected.

“The people who built their million-dollar home as their retirement home, the next thing you know they have a [short-term rental] next to them,” he told the board. “They said, ‘There’s no way that that house is going to be a [short-term rental],’ but it is.” The city issued 480 licenses across all zones, more than 200 fewer than the number advertised on vacation rental booking sites mined by software the city uses to track the rentals.

“As of today, there’s 704 [short-term rentals] being advertised over the past 30 days,” Deputy City Manager Lance Spicer told the board. “There’s a good probability those are all going to be within the city. Their data mining doesn’t extend much past the city limits.” The city will use the data to send letters to unlicensed short-term rentals. The regulatory scheme adopted last year empowers the city to level fines and remove water meters for noncompliance.

“We have some pretty strong letters that are about to go out,” Burrough told the board, explaining the third letter will include the date for meter removal. “We’re going to make sure they come into compliance.” The city said through the first quarter, short-term rentals accounted for 5% of collections from the 3% sales tax the Hot Springs Advertising and Promotion Commission levies on prepared food and lodging, a 53% increase compared to the first three months of 2021.

Visit Hot Springs CEO Steve Arrison said Vrbo has agreed to collect and remit the tax. Airbnb was the only booking site collecting the tax on the commission’s behalf prior to June 1.



