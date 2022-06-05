• Quartavius Mender, 18, is being held without bail in the Fulton County, Ga., jail on 23 counts of making terroristic threats to kill the sheriff and his wife over the arrests of rapper Young Thug and 27 others associated with the Young Slime Life organization, authorities say.

• Lauren Chooljian, a New Hampshire Public Radio journalist, was targeted in five instances of vandalism involving a brick and red spray paint at her former address, her supervisor's place and her parents' home, and police in four towns are investigating the incidents.

• Daniel Bouaziz, a French man who operated two art galleries in Palm Beach, Fla., was released after posting $500,000 bail after being charged with peddling fake artwork, accused of claiming reproductions were in fact originals by Andy Warhol, Banksy, Jean-Michel Basquiat and others, federal prosecutors said.

• Kenichi Horie, a 83-year-old yachtsman who was the first to complete a solo sea voyage across the Pacific in 1962, became the world's oldest person to sail solo across the Pacific Ocean without making stops when he entered Japan's Kii Channel off Wakayama Prefecture.

• Naason Joaquin Garcia, the leader of Mexican megachurch The Light of the World, faces up to 16 years and eight months in prison after admitting days before trial that he sexually abused three girls.

• Shawn Gillen, city manager in Tybee Island, Ga., said additional code enforcement officers will patrol Georgia's largest public beach on weekends to snuff out cigarette smoking on the sand.

• Tarrion Johnson, 19, of Chicago, faces charges of attempted murder, attempted robbery with a firearm, aggravated cruelty to animals and injury to a police animal for shooting a U.S. marshal and his dog while they served an arrest warrant, the Police Department said.

• Mike Prado, a Homeland Security Investigations deputy special agent, said a man arrested with $378,000 worth of cocaine concealed in a wheelchair was stopped by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport because his "purported handicap didn't match up."

• Lucia Randle, executive director of the Tupelo, Miss., Main Street Association, said "people enjoy everything that goes along with the Tupelo Elvis Festival and all the visitors in town enjoy coming to experience the festivities" at the tribute affair.