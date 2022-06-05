Interstate 30 construction requires lane closures in Little Rock and North Little Rock

Work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will involve lane closures in some areas beginning Monday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Double-lane closures on interstate lanes will generally be limited to 11 p.m. to 4 a.m., the agency said.

The I-30 eastbound entrance ramp at Sixth Street will close and a new temporary ramp at Ninth Street will open. Weather permitting, this switch will occur Friday night.

Daytime closures

(8 a.m.-5 p.m.)

• I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closures) between Sixth and 10th streets in Little Rock (6:30 a.m. start time).

• Broadway eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock.

• Second Street westbound (single-lane closure) between Cumberland and Scott Streets in Little Rock.

• Third Street eastbound at Rock Street (corners of intersection closed) in Little Rock.

Overnight closures

(8 p.m.-5 a.m.)

• I-30 (single- and double-lane closures) between I-630 in Little Rock and Bishop Lindsey Avenue in North Little Rock.

• I-30/I-40 ramps and lanes (single-lane closures) at the north terminal in North Little Rock.

• I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound (full closure) in Little Rock; ramp detour sign will indicate motorists to exit to northbound frontage road.

• I-30 frontage road (single-lane closure) between Sixth and 10th streets in Little Rock.

• Broadway eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock.

24-hour closures

• President Clinton Avenue (full closure) between Mahlon Martin and Sherman streets in Little Rock; detour sign will guide traffic to use Third Street.

• Mahlon Martin Street (full closure) between President Clinton Avenue and Third Street in Little Rock; detours signed

• Sixth Street bridge (full closure) for reconstruction in Little Rock; detours signed to use the Ninth Street bridge or Third Street