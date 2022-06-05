Sections
Interstate 30 construction requires lane closures in Little Rock and North Little Rock

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:02 a.m.

Work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will involve lane closures in some areas beginning Monday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Double-lane closures on interstate lanes will generally be limited to 11 p.m. to 4 a.m., the agency said.

The I-30 eastbound entrance ramp at Sixth Street will close and a new temporary ramp at Ninth Street will open. Weather permitting, this switch will occur Friday night.

Daytime closures

(8 a.m.-5 p.m.)

• I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closures) between Sixth and 10th streets in Little Rock (6:30 a.m. start time).

• Broadway eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock.

• Second Street westbound (single-lane closure) between Cumberland and Scott Streets in Little Rock.

• Third Street eastbound at Rock Street (corners of intersection closed) in Little Rock.

Overnight closures

(8 p.m.-5 a.m.)

• I-30 (single- and double-lane closures) between I-630 in Little Rock and Bishop Lindsey Avenue in North Little Rock.

• I-30/I-40 ramps and lanes (single-lane closures) at the north terminal in North Little Rock.

• I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound (full closure) in Little Rock; ramp detour sign will indicate motorists to exit to northbound frontage road.

• I-30 frontage road (single-lane closure) between Sixth and 10th streets in Little Rock.

• Broadway eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock.

24-hour closures

• President Clinton Avenue (full closure) between Mahlon Martin and Sherman streets in Little Rock; detour sign will guide traffic to use Third Street.

• Mahlon Martin Street (full closure) between President Clinton Avenue and Third Street in Little Rock; detours signed

• Sixth Street bridge (full closure) for reconstruction in Little Rock; detours signed to use the Ninth Street bridge or Third Street

