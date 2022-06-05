Jack Robey school starts 4-H Teen Cuisine Club

Students at Pine Bluff School District’s Jack Robey Junior High School recently participated in a seven-session 4-H after-school club that focused on nutrition as well as learning and applying basic cooking skills.

The 4-H Teen Cuisine Club was part of an Arkansas pilot program of Teen Cuisine, a nutrition education curriculum created by Virginia Tech and Virginia Cooperative Extension, according to a news release.

“Teen Cuisine is designed to teach youth from grades 6 to 12 important life skills to promote optimal health — both in the present and in the future,” said Pia Woods, 4-H Youth Development agent and staff chair at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service.

“It addresses nutrition, food preparation and cooking, food safety, and physical activity with the goal of enhancing learning and behavior change among teens. If we equip our young people with the knowledge and skills needed to prepare nutritious and tasty snacks and meals at home as well as how to select good choices when eating away from home, hopefully this will lead to positive eating patterns and better health,” she said.

During each session, participants were engaged in additional activities and discussions related to nutrition and health, food preparation, exercise, and careers.

“I was thinking of ways to implement the pilot program in the county when I received a phone call from Mrs. Deborah Thomas, a social worker with the Pine Bluff School District, who was reaching out to see if I was available to do some after-school programming with Jack Robey students,” Woods said. “My response was that I would love to! I almost immediately asked if she would be interested in starting an after-school 4-H club with a focus on cooking — and that’s how it all began.” The 4-H Teen Cuisine Club members have now learned about food safety, MyPlate, nutrition facts labels, knives and other basic cooking utensils and how to use them properly. They also learned a lot about themselves, including their skill level and abilities (or the lack thereof ), food preferences, and how well they can work with others, according to Woods.

Thomas agreed that the sessions were educational.

“Students learned a lot and enjoyed the process of learning to cook, especially new recipes that they can make at home,” Thomas said. “Teen Cuisine fit well with our school program because students learned to work together to reach goals and the 4-H staff became extended mentors for our students.” Each session included hands-on preparation and cooking recipes ranging from Waldorf salad to a vegetable stir-fry to homemade baked chicken nuggets and fries.

“The students prepared a microwave apple crisp — an easy and healthy sweet treat — that served as a celebratory dish for the final session in which participants were awarded certificates of completion and bags full of tools and items to encourage them to continue cooking at home,” according to the release.

Plans are under way to continue this after-school 4-H club with enrollment opening at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year.

To learn more about this program or other available 4-H Youth Development or SNAP-Ed programming, contact pwoods@udax.edu or visit www.uaex.edu.

The Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service is part of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture

