Jefferson County Food Safety Reports for 6-5-22

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• COLONIAL STEAK HOUSE, 111 W. Eighth Ave. Date of inspection May 27. Ranch dressing and tomatoes (47 degrees F) in cooler by ice maker are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Single service items observed in establishment being reused. Single service containers should not be reused.

• L&L SMOKEHOUSE FOOD TRAILER, mobile, 112 Friendswood Drive. Date of inspection May 27. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Food mobile not in operation during time of inspection.

• LYBRANDS BAKERY, 2900 Hazel St. Date of follow-up inspection May 27. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed trash cans containing food residue being stored uncovered when not in continuous use. Trash cans that contain food residue should be stored covered when not in continuous use.

• HIBACHILL LLC, 203 N. Blake St. #D. Date of opening inspection May 26. Facility lacks internal probe food thermometer. Food temperature measuring device shall be provided and readily accessible for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperature. Okay to operate -- permit given.

• MCDONALDS, 2819 Olive St. Date of complaint May 26. No violations observed pertaining to complaint.

• MCDONALDS, 2819 Olive St. Date of inspection May 26. Ice in the ice bin by the drive thru is being stored uncovered. Except during cooling, food shall be stored in packages, covered containers, or wrappers. Ice bin was covered during inspection. Observed trash cans containing food residue being stored uncovered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be stored covered when not in continuous use. Some ceiling tiles are damaged and need to be replaced. The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair.

• RED LOBSTER, 3000 Pines Mall Drive. Date of inspection into complaint May 26. Ceiling vents in dining area are visibly soiled. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

• RED LOBSTER, 3000 Pines Mall Drive. Date of inspection May 26. Trays in cooler and bottom of coolers are unclean. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Ceiling vents in dining area and kitchen are visibly soiled. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean. Floors in establishment, especially under cooking equipment and shelving throughout kitchen and dry storage, are unclean. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

• OCEANS FISH AND CHICKEN, 2611 W. 28th Ave. Date of complaint May 26. No violations observed during time of inspection.

• OCEANS FISH AND CHICKEN, 2611 W. 28th Ave. Date of inspection May 26. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed improperly thawing method. TCS foods shall be thawed using an approved method. Thawing method was corrected during time of inspection. Observed fish stored directly on floor in walk-in cooler. Food must be stored six inches above the floor to be in compliance with established regulations. Fish was removed from floor during time of inspection. Observed wiping cloths laying on counter top. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment. Observed employees improperly using gloves in food prep. Gloves should not be a source of cross contamination in food prep. Manager educated staff on proper gloves use. Observation: Observed food residue on racks. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observation: Floors in establishment need to be cleaned. Corrective Action: Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean. Observation: Ceiling vents in dining are soiled. Corrective Action: Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.