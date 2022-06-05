Kubler, Wu set for Little Rock Open final





Even if it was unlikely when Jason Kubler stepped onto the famed red clay of Roland Garros two weeks ago, the goal was to be playing for a championship on June 5.

That he will do.

But it'll be in Little Rock. Not Paris.

Kubler reached the singles final at the Little Rock Open on Saturday afternoon at the Rebsamen Tennis Center. The 29-year-old Australian knocked off wild card Ben Shelton 6-4, 6-4 in a little more than 90 minutes.

Kubler, the No. 4 seed, will match up against No. 8 seed Tung-Lin Wu, who came from behind to beat Aleksandar Kovacevic 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the second of two semifinals Saturday.

"This was probably the first time in my career that I've had a situation like that where I had, for me, a very good Grand Slam and then came to a Challenger a few days after," Kubler said. "We play these tournaments so we can have those good moments at the Grand Slams, so mentally right now, I'm just in work mode."

Kubler -- who came to Little Rock after losing in the French Open Round of 32 to Cameron Norrie of Britain on May 25 -- had his hands full with Shelton. The University of Florida sophomore had not dropped a set through his first three matches and Shelton, 19, went up 4-2 in the first set Saturday, breaking Kubler and putting himself in position to make it 7 of 7.

But Kubler broke right back -- the first of four straight games he won -- to snatch the opening set, and Shelton's frustration carried at costly errors carried over into the second set.

"His serve is easily [that of] a top-50 player," Kubler said of Shelton. "It took me a whole set to sort of have an idea of where the ball was going so I could try and return."

The parallels between the pair are ironic.

Kubler was the third-ranked junior in the world in 2009 and made his major debut the following year at 17 in his native Australian Open. Shelton has had early success in the college ranks, running through the NCAA singles championship last week.

But in the decade-plus since Kubler's breakthrough, he's mostly toiled at the Challenger level or below, winning a total of four main-draw matches in ATP Tour or Grand Slam tournaments.

Shelton waned in the second set against the current world No. 159. Kubler broke at 4-4, then served out the match.

"With everything, the more you do, the more you understand things," Kubler said. "I was just lucky enough to get some returns back. I think he missed a couple of shots. ... There were a couple of circumstances that went my way."

Advancing to today's championship wasn't as straightforward for Wu. Kovacevic broke Wu's serve twice in the first set of the second semifinal, going up 6-2 with relative ease.

The 24-year-old from Taiwan stayed patient, though, breaking late in the second set and consolidating with a hold of serve to win the set 6-3, which sent things to a deciding third.

Like Kubler, Wu made a trip to Paris. It was much briefer, ending after a straight-set loss in the first round of qualifying.

That didn't stunt Wu's confidence, He won a Challenger event in Tallahassee, Fla., a little more than a month ago, and Saturday brought his first dropped set of the week.

It sets up a meeting between a pair of players with plenty of momentum, even if from different sources.

"I'm very happy to have survived until the last day," Wu said. "But every day is a new day."

ATP CHALLENGER SERIES

Little Rock Open

at Rebsamen Tennis Center

SINGLES

Semifinals

Jason Kubler (4) def. Ben Shelton 6-4, 6-4

Tung-Lin Wu (8) def. Aleksandar Kovacevic 2-6, 6-3, 6-4

DOUBLES

Championship

Andrew Harris/Christian Harris def. Robert Galloway/Max Schnur 6-3, 6-4

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

Stadium

Starting at 1 p.m.

Tung-Lin Wu (8) vs. Jason Kubler (4)









