Legislators act as waiters at bipartisan hunger event

Members of the Arkansas Legislature will be making a bipartisan effort to serve hungry diners June 16 at the Albert Pike Masonic Temple. The legislators will act as waiters for the 15th Serving up Solutions, a fundraiser for the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance.

Heading up the effort to recruit members of the Arkansas Legislative Hunger Caucus are Ann Clemmer and Stephanie Malone, former state representatives and former waiters at the event.

"Our job is really to get as many of those 135 legislators to come participate in the event as we can, so we're really recruiters and the nudgers," Clemmer says.

She says they tell them it's for a good cause, but they "sweeten the deal" with a grant that participants can give to their food banks at home.

They usually get about 50-60 volunteer servers to participate, but it is not always easy.

"It's in the summer, and a lot of them have kids and have summer vacations or summer sports, but we always try to top ourselves every year," says Malone about recruiting members.

The servers will work at least two to a table and will bring guests their dinners made by local chefs and keep drinks filled while vying for top tip honors. "We have a little competition between them to see who gets the most tips that night," Malone says.

After Malone and Clemmer served their terms and were no longer in the Legislature and no longer eligible to be servers, both decided to continue volunteering with the Alliance. Both women are Republicans.

"We both served with (former representative) Kathy Webb, who's the executive director," Malone says. "It is such a great cause. Food insecurity affects everybody in the state. We are such a rural state. There are food deserts and every little bit helps."

She explains, "The Hunger Alliance is a great advocate for the state's various food banks. Kathy has done a wonderful job and everyone at the Alliance has done a great job to really educate people throughout the state. She has also reached out to and she's worked really hard with a federal delegation to bring more awareness to the fact that we are a rural state and that hunger is a problem.

"They have worked hard to get the message out, and I think it probably wasn't something that I was aware of until I was in office and working with Kathy and then working with my local food banks when I was a legislator," says Malone about Arkansas food insecurity.

The Alliance also takes a hands-on approach with a variety of program. "They teach classes and try to help people on limited budgets on how to cook fresh healthy food," Malone says.

It also has the Arkansas Gleaning Project where volunteers gather crops left in the field after harvest and give the produce to local food banks and soup kitchens.

"I went one year to Scott and picked watermelons," says Clemmer about an annual gleaning project, the Watermelon Crawl. "It was so fun. And, being from Arkansas and a great watermelon lover, I was like, we've got to get these watermelons out to the food banks."

The event invites volunteers to help pick the melons, enjoy a lunch and listen to live music. Clemmer says it rained when she volunteered but was able to fill her Jeep with melons, saying if she was going to pick melons and get muddy she wanted to make sure her local food bank received some. "Fresh produce is always a challenge," she says.

"I'm glad that Kathy has asked us to stay a part of it," she says. "I always tell legislators when I call them or talk to them, this was my favorite event as a legislator to participate in because it's such a good cause. As the chairmen of this committee, we are appreciative that the legislators agreed to give up time to come down here for such a great cause because we know they're busy."

Clemmer says, "It's also a bipartisan event, and it's great to have that opportunity to work with both sides for both sides -- on something we can all agree on. We need that."

While seats for the event have sold out, those interested in helping the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance to achieve its mission to reduce hunger in Arkansas can bid in a silent online auction that goes live tomorrow or tip their local legislator. To find out more or to bid or donate visit bit.ly/SUS22AUCTION.