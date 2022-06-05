Intelligent regulation

I could tell quickly where Mike Masterson stood on the ever-recurring debate on gun control. His very use of that term revealed his stance on the issue. By paragraph three it was all about prayers for the dearly departed.

Mike, It's not "control" the other side advocates, but rather intelligent "regulation" with just a few sane changes in what the laws in too many states currently allow. First off, those laws need to be applied federally, equally in every state. Mandatory background checks, with a reasonable waiting period, and more importantly, an absolute ban on the sale of assault rifles. There is simply no place in civil society for a handheld weapon of mass destruction available to John Q. Public. Banning the sale of these weapons and any ancillary product designed to create one would be the quickest way to see the numbers drop significantly the next time some unhinged idiot decides to go out on a killing spree. (He'd be a lot safer to bring down too.)

And here's an idea that will get them kicking and screaming: mandatory insurance bought for every gun owned. I have to insure every car I own, why not every gun? Let the insurance actuaries determine the risk and costs for such. For the yahoos who own 100 guns, let them pay for that. I can only imagine how much insuring an AR-15 might cost. Some of that money could go toward victims' families and the costs for all the extra security measures already in place. Why should us non-gun-owning taxpayers pay for that?

Finally, let's instigate a voluntary federal buy-back program of these, and any weapons, for that matter. Sane and decent law-abiding owners of said weapons should be reimbursed and thanked for their compliance. Let the hunters hunt, the protectors protect their homes with reasonable weaponry. The legal owners fascinated by these killing machines in their collection who refuse to see the issue with reason and are willing to pay for the insurance? I guess boys will be boys.

DANE BUXBAUM

Little Rock

Mental health care

I have for years listened to politicians, especially liberal politicians, call for more gun control after each mass shooting. I believe the problem is not the lack of gun control; the problem is lack of mental health-care facilities.

I am old enough to remember there were many inpatient care facilities with hundreds if not thousands of beds for patients. Now in this state and others there are very few. In Arkansas fewer than 150 inpatient beds and even fewer for juveniles. The few juvenile facilities have long waiting lists. Where are these people who in the past were in a facility? They are loose, maybe receiving outpatient care, maybe not.

I believe people who commit mass shootings are in need of care, and there is little or none available. It is now very difficult to get a person committed against their will and there are very few places to put them. While I realize the reason most inpatient care facilities were closed was because we thought that was cruel, in most cases it was not. Everyone can not be mainstreamed/left on their own and expect all good results.

We as a society need to have the difficult conversation that we made a mistake by closing so many inpatient long-term-care mental facilities in this country. We need to protect and care for these people, not only for the protection of society, but to protect them from themselves. Long-term-care facilities must and should be an option.

Guns alone don't kill people, people do. Sure, universal background checks would be good, but if the mental health care information is not in the system, what good is it?

MIKE SCOTT

Benton

Decrease income tax

Given that Arkansas is going to produce a surplus in the fiscal year ending June 30, state leaders should enhance the income-tax reductions passed during the last special session. The governor and Legislature should call another session this fall and further decrease the top rates for 2022 through 2025 by 0.4 percentage point, which would give us a top rate of 4.5 percent by 2025. Ultimately, Arkansas' tax structure can become more like Tennessee's (a state with similar demographics to Arkansas) which funds its services using a high sales tax and no income tax. At the moment, we have a chance to make great progress in that direction.

JASON FOWLER

Fayetteville

Coronation on its way

Now that the state primaries are behind us, I guess we can anticipate the coronation of Princess Sanders as Arkansas' governess.

NEAL WHEELER

Mountain Home

Refund the surplus

Governor, we don't need legislation to figure out what to do with our overcharged surplus. It's not rocket science. Refund to taxpayers. Stop the state income tax. Lower food tax again. Build a truck highway for Interstate 40. Have you driven to Memphis lately and returned?

No more giveaways. Refund to the workers.

DALE EMMERLING

Little Rock

On modern weaponry

Forget the term AR-15 and the image it conjures up, exciting some and repulsing others. Other than enabling a person to kill as many others as quickly as possible, what is the practical use of any semiautomatic or automatic weapon equipped with a high-capacity magazine loaded with high-velocity rounds?

Maybe for hunting? How many chances for a clean shot do you actually get if you miss a deer on the first pull of your trigger? Target practice? Accuracy comes with calm and steadiness, not with volume.

Maybe I'm out of touch. I was a teenager in the 1950s, when real hunters went after squirrels with a .22 and deer with a 30.06, the same weapon I encountered as an M1 when I began my hitch in the U.S. Army. Maybe I'm just too old to understand modern weaponry.

CHARLEY SANDAGE

Mountain View

A question for him

In his May 29 column, Mike Masterson asks, "Is the answer gun-control laws? How's that working out?"

In response, and regarding the Uvalde child massacre, I would like to ask, "Is the answer 'good guys with guns'? How's that working out?"

TRACY AHLERT

Fort Smith