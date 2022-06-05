LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Mayor issues Pride Month proclamation | Library system’s summer reading club underway

Scott declares June

Pride Month in city

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. signed a proclamation Wednesday that declared June to be Pride Month in the city of Little Rock.

"Our LGBTQ+ community makes an indelible, positive impact on our city," Scott wrote in a tweet. "This month, let's celebrate achievements and recommit ourselves to end discrimination against LGBTQ+ folks, and ensure full equality for all."

Registration set

for reading club

The Central Arkansas Library System's summer reading club this year has adopted the theme "Oceans of Possibilities."

According to the library system's website, participants who register through the Beanstack app can get book recommendations and track their progress to earn digital badges.

Additionally, free book bags as well as tickets for Arkansas Travelers baseball games on June 7 and Aug. 2 are available to individuals who register for the summer reading club while supplies last.

Prospective readers can register at cals.beanstack.org.