LIVE! in NWA: Gulley Park Concert Series opens

Although there probably won't be a "Cold Wind Blowing," Route 358 will open the Gulley Park Summer Concert Series at 7 p.m. June 9. Other bands scheduled for the series include Blue Water Highway, June 16; King Cabbage Brass, June 23; Funk Factory, June 30; Pert Near Sandstone, July 7; and Brennen Leigh, July 14. This is the 26th year for the concert series at Gulley Park Gazebo at 1850 E. Township St. Food trucks will be on site for the Thursday evening events. Four-legged friends, picnic baskets and camp chairs are welcome. For more information on the series or to order Gulley Park Concert swag, visit bit.ly/gulleysummerconcert.

Ukulele Society

The newly formed Sequoyah Ukulele Society will meet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 6. The group will meet on the first and third Monday of every month in Sequoyah Hall at the Mount Sequoyah Retreat Center at 150 N. Skyline Drive in Fayetteville. Players of all levels are welcome to bring their uke and jam out. Email mtsequoyahukulele@gmail.com for more information.

BENTONVILLE

• Honey Collective opens for Naia Izumi at 7 p.m. June 11 ($12; $10 members); The Sound of Freedom featuring Ricky Wade and Genine LaTrice Perez starts at 7 p.m. June 18 ($12; $10 members); Bonnie Montgomery opens for Dale Watson at 7 p.m. June 25 ($12; $10 members); No-No Boy opens for Luna Luna at 7 p.m. July 2 ($12; $10 members); Joel Frahm performs at 7 p.m. July 9 ($12; $10 members); The Ozark Mountain Daredevils play at 7 p.m. July 30 ($17, $15 members) as part of the Forest Concert Series at Crystal Bridges Museum, 600 Museum Way. crystalbridges.org/series/2022-forest-concert-series.

• Taj Farrant plays at 8 p.m. June 17 at at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com.

• Pura Coco plays at 7 p.m. June 9; Charity Shatwell plays at 7 p.m. June 16; Ashtyn Barbaree plays at 7 p.m. June 25 at Bike Rack Brewing, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 61. facebook.com/bikerackbrewing/events.

• Full Circle Artists 360 Alumni showcase featuring BAANG, Kalyn Fay Barnoski, Karen Castleman, Amos Cochran, Craig Colorusso, Brody Parrish Craig, Crescent Dragonwagon, Danielle Hatch, Roy Pilgrim, Caroline Sharkey, Hiba Tahir, Loring Taoka and Lynette Thrower happens at 1 p.m. June 12 in the Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum, 600 Museum Way. facebook.com/Artists360

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Sprungbilly plays at 6 p.m. June 6; The Beatles Singalong with Michael Garrett happens at 5 p.m. June 7; Los Roscoes play at 7 p.m. June 9; Alyssa Galvan plays at 7 p.m. June 10; Blew Reed & The Flatheads play at 7 p.m. June 11; Chucky Waggs plays at 7 p.m. June 17; and Skye Pollard and Averill Cates play at 7 p.m. June 18 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

• Drum Medicine starts at 4 p.m June 5; Get This! happens at 6 p.m. June 10; Route 358 plays at 6 p.m. June 11; Rebecca Jed plays at 4 p.m. June 12; and Kyren Penrose plays at 6 p.m. June 17 at Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren. facebook.com/gotaholdbrewing.

• Nitty Gritty Dirt Band plays at 7:30 p.m. June 9 ($65-$85); Three Dog Night plays at 7:30 p.m. July 14 ($75) at Eureka Springs City Auditorium, 36 S. Main St. 253-7788; theaud.org.

FAYETTEVILLE

• The Jake Hertzog Trio will play a set and then invite the audience to jam at the Monthly Jazz Jam starting at 6 p.m. June 9 (free, contributions accepted) at Roots HQ, 1 E. Mountain St. digjazz.com/jazz-jam-june-2022

• KUAF hosts The Lunch Hour with music by Honey Collective and food by Cafe Rue Orleans from noon to 1 p.m. June 10 (free) at KUAF, 9 S. School Ave. Space limited; register at eventbrite.com.

• June Supper Club & Dancing: Blues & BBQ featuring Brick Fields starts at 7 p.m. June 10 in the Dining Room; and Ziemba and Jude Brothers will play at 7 p.m. June 11 ($15) at the Millar Lodge at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive. mountsequoyah.org.

• En Fuego Dance & Fitness hosts Latin Dance Night at 6 p.m. June 5; Paige Alyse Van Horn plays at 6 p.m. June 7; Danny Mullen plays at 6 p.m. June 8; Awayne plays at 7 p.m. June 9; Swing Out hosts Swing Dance Night at 7 p.m. June 10; and Mike Bewley plays at 7 p.m. June 11 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. 856-6382; facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• A Pants Party Art Show/Kadela Farewell Concert happens at 6 p.m. June 11; Gone So Long plays at 1 p.m. June 12; Dandelion Heart and Melody Pond play at 6 p.m. June 23 at Prairie Street Live, 509 W. Prairie St. facebook.com/prairiestreetlive/events.

• The rescheduled Jazz in Bloom concert featuring Like Minds Jazz Quintet and Fayetteville Jazz Collective Octet will begin at 6:30 p.m. June 12 ($29) at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 4703 N. Crossover Road in Fayetteville. digjazz.com/jazz-in-bloom-2022-rescheduled/

• Sam Albright & the Southern Heat with The Cole Birmingham Band happens at 8 p.m. June 5 ($10); The Arcadian Wild performs at 8 p.m. June 8 ($15); Shakey Graves with Bendigo Fletcher starts at 8 p.m. June 9 (sold out); Happy Hour with The Bel Airs happens at 6 p.m. June 10 and Whitey Morgan performs at 9 p.m. June 10 ($25); Big Smith with The Burney Sisters perform at 8:30 p.m. June 11 ($20); Nefresh Mountain plays at 8 p.m. June 12 ($2-25); John Fullbright plays at 8 p.m. June 14 ($20-25); Happy hour with Earl & Them starts at 6 p.m. June 17; and Dave Aude with DJ Soul Free, Still Will and Big Rick starts at 8:30 p.m. June 17 ($15-20) at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Niquo & The Angry Puerto Rican hosts Sunday Shenanigans starting at 7 p.m. June 5 ($10); Bad Dad Jokes, Dust Mothers, Green Acres and Moonsong play at 8 p.m. June 11 at Nomad's Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive. facebook.com/nomadstrailside.

• The Band Camino plays at 7:30 p.m. June 3 ($29.50); Tech N9ne performs at 7:30 p.m. June 8 ($25); That Arena Rock Show happens at 9 p.m June 10 ($10); Electric Avenue: The '80s MTV Experience starts at 9 p.m. June 18 ($20); Better Than Ezra plays at 7:30 p.m. June 24 ($30); and Molly Hatchet performs at 7:30 p.m. July 1 ($29.50) at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Burned Up Bled Dry, Bones of Earth and StressDream play at 8 p.m. June 25 ($10-12) at The Smoke and Barrel Tavern, 324 W. Dickson St., Suite 2. facebook.com/TheSmokeAndBarrel/events.

• From the Concrete: An Open-Mic Night with Interform, Bxmbi, Jasper Logan and BAANG happens at 5:30 p.m. May 31 at Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St. faylib.org. 479-856-7000.

FORT SMITH

• Dawson Hollow takes the stage at 7 p.m. June 9; New Breed Brass Band plays at 7 p.m. June 16; Michael Fields Jr. performs at 7 p.m. June 23; The Claudettes play at 7 p.m. June 30; Gangstagrass performs at 7 p.m. July 7; and Chantae Cann plays at 7 p.m. July 14 for the Levitt Amp Fort Smith Music Series in Riverfront Park, 121 Riverfront Drive in downtown Fort Smith. Free.

• William Clark Green plays at 8 p.m. June 3 ($15-$18); Cody Canada & the Departed with Lance Roark perform at 8 p.m. June 10 ($18-$23); Stoney LaRue plays at 8 p.m. June 24 ($18-$35); The Red Clay Strays play at 8 p.m. June 30 ($12-$18); and Giovannie & the Hired Guns play at 8 p.m. July 8 at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• Laine Hardy plays a rescheduled show at 7 p.m. June 11; As I Lay Dying, Brand of Sacrifice, Shadow of Intent and White Chapel perform at 7 p.m. June 15 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• The Jazzmen Suites, Troy Edwards and Noah Brandt play at 8 p.m. June 3; Constant Battle plays at 8 p.m. June 4; Wanda Watson plays at 7 p.m. June 17; Oreo Blue performs at 8 p.m. June 18; and Cedars play at 9 p.m. June 25; at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. facebook.com/DiveInHeros/events.

LOWELL

• Gianmarco Soresi performs at 6:30 p.m. June 2-3 and 6 p.m. June 4 ($16.50); Jon Lovitz performs at 6:30 p.m. June 9-10 and 6 and 8:45 p.m. June 11 ($55) at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com/comedy-shows-events.

ROGERS

• "Cheer Live" with a special appearance by Monica Aldama happens at 6:30 p.m. June 8 ($25 and up); Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band play their rescheduled show at 6:30 p.m. June 9 ($55 and up); Steely Dan with Snarky Puppy starts at 7:30 p.m. June 10 ($25 and up); REO Speedwagon and Styx will play at 6:45 p.m. June 13 ($39.50 and up); Backstreet Boys play at 7:30 p.m. June 17 ($169 and up); Chicago and Brian Wilson with Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin starts at 7 p.m. June 21 ($39.50-$130.50); Fitz and the Tantrums and St. Paul and The Broken Bones with Devon Gilfillian play at 7 p.m. June 23 ($36 and up); Cody Johnson with Craig Campbell perform at 7 p.m. June 25 ($50-85); 5 Seconds of Summer with Pale Waves play at 7 p.m. June 28 ($29.50-45); ZZ Top starts at 8 p.m. June 29 ($35-129.95); Kenny Chesney with Carly Pearce starts at 7:30 p.m. June 30 ($59 and up); Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson, Brothers Osborne, Steve Earle and Allison Russell starts at 4:30 p.m. July 1 ($39.50 and up) at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. waltonartscenter.org/AMP.

• Pig Gig Arkansas featuring L.A.X. with Blue Americana and Eric Miller starts at 2:30 p.m. June 5; The Uncrowned Kings play at 8 p.m. June 10; Ultra Suede performs at 8 p.m. June 11; The Ultimate Prince Tribute happens at 8 p.m. June 17; The Fabulous Freddie Mercury Tribute starts at 8 p.m. June 18; Barrett Baber plays at 8 p.m. June 24; and Leah & the Mojo Doctors perform at 8 p.m. June 25 (general admission free, tables $20) at Railyard Live at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. railyardlive.com/live-events.

SPRINGDALE

• Mike Fields performs at 7:45 p.m. June 2; Rodeo Book Club happens at 7:45 p.m. June 9 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. Free. 751-0337; facebook.com/blackapplehardcider.

• Freedom Festival featuring Montell Jordan and Morris Day and The Time starts at 1 p.m. June 19 in Downtown Springdale hosted by Music Moves, Community Cohesion Project and Interform. facebook.com/musicmovesar.

