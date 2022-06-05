LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Oklahoma State Game

Oklahoma State 3, Arkansas 2 -- End 2nd Inning

Jalen Battles and Peyton Stovall reached on back-to-back singles to start the frame. They advanced to scoring position on a sacrifice from Zack Gregory.

Webb hit a chopper back to second base that allowed Battles to score. Slavens flew out to center to strand another Razorback baserunner.

Oklahoma State 3, Arkansas 1 -- Middle 2nd Inning

David Mendham led off with opposite-field home run into the left field bullpen.

The first three Cowboys have now reached after a walk to Nolan McLean and a single by Marcus Brown. RHP Will McEntire is warming up in the bullpen.

A third hit of the inning drives in another run for the Cowboys and that will be all for Wiggins. He finishes the day allowing 4 hits and 2 walks. He recorded just four outs. McEntire will take over.

Riggio singles into right field and stretches the lead. McEntire induced a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning.

Arkansas 1, Oklahoma State 0 -- End 1st Inning

Braydon Webb sent the first pitch from Stone into the gap in left-center for a double. Brady Slavens roped the very next offering through the left side of the infield to drive in the first run.

Cayden Wallace grounded into a double play. Michael Turner and Chris Lanzilli combined for consecutive two-out singles but were left stranded after Robert Moore flew out to right.

Arkansas 0, Oklahoma State 0 -- Middle 1st Inning

Wiggins started and ended the inning with three-pitch strikeouts of Roc Riggio and Griffin Doersching. He allowed a one-out single but the runner tripped while attempting to steal second and was tagged out.

His fastball topped out in triple digits twice.

Pregame:

The Hogs are on the road in postseason play for the first time since 2015. Arkansas also traveled to Stillwater that year for an NCAA Regional, defeating host Oklahoma State before punching its ticket to the eighth College World Series appearance in program history

Probable starters: Arkansas RHP Jaxon Wiggins (6-3, 5.83 ERA) vs OSU LHP Mitchell Stone (2-0, 5.91)

Arkansas lineup:

CF Webb

DH Slavens

3B Wallace

C Turner

RF Lanzilli

2B Moore

SS Battles

1B Stovall

LF Gregory