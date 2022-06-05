Local Notes: Blood drive challenges first responders

Shiloh Museum

The Shiloh Museum of Ozark History will play host to a teachers' workshop on July 12.

This free workshop will be led by Ann Clements, education outreach coordinator for the Arkansas Humanities Council, and Kathleen Pate, education specialist with the Clinton Presidential Library, both in Little Rock. They will share information with teachers, librarians and media specialists on humanities resources and opportunities available to classes from pre-kindergarten to the 12th grade for the 2022-23 school year. Workshop activities will include social studies, both locally and globally, English language arts, fine arts and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math).

The Arkansas Humanities Council and Clinton Presidential Library will give out resources such as books, flash drives and other materials, including the Rightfully Hers pop-up display from the National Archives Foundation about women's voting rights. Participants will also learn about events connected to the "Women's Voices, Women's Votes, Women's Rights" exhibit at the Clinton Presidential Library from Sept. 8 to April 2, 2023.

The Arkansas Humanities Council has several initiatives for teachers, including the Raising Education Achievement and Competence in Humanities (REACH) grant, which provides funding for classroom programs and professional development, educational field trip grants, the newly created "Teachers" page on the Arkansas Humanities Council's website, We the People resources and lesson plans. The workshop will also provide information and accompanying classroom resources for Voices and Votes: Democracy in America with the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibit Service.

The Clinton Presidential Library also offers teachers resources for curriculum, student programs and teachers workshops.

Three hours of professional development credit will be available for participants. Snacks and beverages will be provided.

Information: shilohmuseum.org/museum-events/teacher-workshop.

CBCO

First responders from West Fork are uniting with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, a supplier of blood and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, for the second annual West Fork Boots and Badges Community Challenge Blood Drive.

The drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 15 at West Fork Community Center, 222 Webber St.

The Boots and Badges Blood Drive is a friendly competition between fire and police departments with a traveling trophy awarded to the department with the strongest showing. West Fork Fire Department won the trophy last year.

All donors will receive a special Boots and Badges T-shirt, while supplies last. To ensure a smooth donation experience, appointments are strongly encouraged.

Donors must be at least 16 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and may not have given blood in the past 56 days.

Information: cbco.org.

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

Writers' Colony

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow will present "Enough Space," a virtual short story writing workshop for writers of all levels by "Illuminating Black Lives" fellowship winner, Lorraine Avila. Participants will explore the craft of flash fiction, defined by Wikipedia as "a fictional work of extreme brevity that still offers character and plot development." The workshop will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. June 25 on Zoom. The class fee is $35 per person, and all proceeds benefit the WCDH scholarship fund.

Information: (479) 253-7444, writerscolony.org/events or email director@writerscolony.org.