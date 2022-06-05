Methodist minister who told conference he'd sacrifice children for guns says he was being sarcastic

A pro-gun-control Arkansas United Methodist minister, pretending to be a Second Amendment activist Friday, made remarks so incendiary during a debate on a firearms resolution at the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church in Hot Springs that church officials turned off his microphone and erased video of the session.

Claims by White Hall United Methodist Church Pastor Doug Phillips that gun rights were more precious than the lives of his own children roiled an otherwise civil gathering.

A spokeswoman for the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church initially attributed the missing video to a “technical glitch,” but later acknowledged the recording had been erased intentionally from the website and would be reposted as soon as possible.

Officials with the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church released video of Phillips’ remarks late Sunday afternoon. The video can be found at arkansasonline.com/66phillips/.

Phillips spoke as Arkansas Methodists were about to vote on a resolution urging members of the Arkansas congressional delegation to support gun restrictions.

It passed 75% to 25%.

The debate came on the heels of a mass shooting at Uvalde, Texas, elementary school on May 24 that left 19 students and two teachers dead, and a racially-motivated massacre at a Buffalo grocery that claimed 10 Black lives on May 14.

Phillips’ claims that the Second Amendment is “sacred” and that he would sacrifice any of his own children “to be able to keep my guns,” left audience members gasping and alarmed Methodist youths in the audience.

Phillips subsequently apologized, telling conference members later in the day: “In our conference today, I practiced poor judgment, was impulsive and disrespectful, and I did not show this conference the proper respect that you all deserve.”

He also told the audience that he doesn’t own any guns, that he supported the resolution, and that he loves his kids.

In an interview Sunday afternoon, Phillips said he regretted his remarks.

“A lot of the folks in our conference, because I’m still kind of new, they did not realize I was being sarcastic and some people got really hurt,” he said. “It broke my heart that that I had hurt anybody or that anybody would would have thought that I was being serious.”

In a written statement Sunday, Bishop Gary Mueller said the Phillips’ comments "harmed the body and, in particular, those youth who had spoken so passionately about the fear they live with concerning their safety while in school.”

Mueller noted that Phillips had apologized and that “he did so with grief and deep remorse for his actions and their impact. The Conference received his apology with appreciation and grace.

“I have spoken with Rev. Phillips several times and based on his public apology, my conversation with him, my knowledge of who he is and his willingness to make amends as might arise, I believe we can move forward,” he said. “Christians are not perfect, but I am grateful to be part of a community of faith that leads with grace, and deals with real life issues through confession, repentance and forgiveness.”