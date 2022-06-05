MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: Matias’ 10th-inning blast gives Naturals 6-5 victory

SPRINGDALE -- Seuly Matias was fooled by Devin Conn's slider once, but he made sure it didn't happen a second time Saturday night.

Northwest Arkansas' designated hitter belted a 1-1 pitch over the left-field wall for a two-run home run, and the Naturals rallied with three runs in the bottom of the 10th inning for a 6-5 victory over Corpus Christi at Arvest Ballpark.

"In that situation, I was looking for the first pitch and to hit it like that -- a homer," said Matias, who said he had never hit a walkoff home run before Saturday's blast. "I was looking for the slider, and I get it. I thank God for everything.

"I was looking for the slider, and the first time he threw it to me I tried to do too much. He threw it to me again, and I hit it pretty good. When I hit it, I knew it was gone. It feels amazing, brother."

Northwest Arkansas (24-25) tried to keep Corpus Christi (21-29) scoreless in the 10th after Wilyer Abreu started the inning at second base and moved to third on a wild pitch. He was still there one out later when the Naturals elected to intentionally walk Enmanuel Valdez to set up a possible double play.

Yanier Diaz, however, foiled that strategy when he singled to right and drove in Abreu. Bryan Arias then added a sacrifice fly to give the Hooks a 5-3 lead and put the pressure on Northwest Arkansas, which had only three hits at that point.

"It's one of those games when you're not swinging the bat much," Naturals manager Chris Widger said. "They're pitching pretty well and seems like they're cruising again. You don't want to say your team is down and out, but they're down a little bit. But somehow we found a way to battle back in it."

The Naturals began their 10th with Tucker Bradley as the runner on second, and he moved to third on Michael Massey's fly ball to the left-field wall before scoring on Logan Porter's ground ball. Robbie Glendinning then worked the count full before he drew a walk and kept the game alive for the moment.

It didn't last much longer as Matias belted his shot for his ninth home run of the year and gave Northwest Arkansas only its third win in 15 games decided by one run this season. It was the 14th walkoff home run in Naturals' history and the first since April 20, 2019, when Gabriel Cancel hit a two-run shot in the 10th inning of a 5-3 win over Springfield.

"Seuly had been struggling at the plate a little bit, and he comes up with the biggest hit of the season so far," Widger said. "We're hoping he can get an extra-base hit. You hope and pray it will happen, but you never know.

"Seuly, though, is the kind of guy that, at any time, he can do that. He's got so much power, and I'm glad he did it when he did it."

Northwest Arkansas' last three walkoff victories have come against Corpus Christi. The other two also came during extra-inning situations in back-to-back games last September, but were walkoff singles by Clay Duncan and Jimmy Govern.