North Little Rock notebook

More voting sites

said to be likely

The Pulaski County Board of Election Commissioners will likely approve additional east-side voting locations for North Little Rock's Aug. 9 sales tax referendum.

During the commission's meeting Friday, Pulaski County election staff members said there are plans to have the Glenview Community Center serve as an early voting location. The Rose City Community Center will likely be an election day polling site.

The decision comes after the Pulaski County Board of Election Commissioners removed the Glenview Community Center as a polling site for the May 24 primary election.

North Little Rock will hold a special election Aug. 9 when voters will decide whether to keep a one-half percent sales tax in place for another five years.

Seis Puentes hosts

event for ID cards

The city of North Little Rock will hold an open house to distribute municipal ID cards at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Seis Puentes' office on Camp Robinson Road.

The program is being done in conjunction with the Hispanic outreach group Seis Puentes to help immigrants, the elderly and homeless obtain a photo ID. Those who can't make the open house can schedule an appointment with Seis Puentes.

"Seis Puentes is grateful for the support of The City of North Little Rock on our mission to empower the Latinx community here in Central Arkansas and proud to be in a city that champions diversity, equity, and inclusion," Raul Fernandez, executive director of Seis Puentes, said in a statement.

Documents required to prove identity include:

• A driver's license.

• A U.S. visa with photo.

• Travel documents with photo.

• Certification of naturalization with photo.

• Permanent resident or resident alien card.

• Two pieces of mail, proving residency.

The fee is $15 by money order only.

Mississippi band

to headline Vibe

Grammy-nominated rock band North Mississippi Allstars will headline the Argenta Vibe Music Series from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. June 24.

The music series is a monthly event at Argenta Plaza that features free music in downtown North Little Rock. Those looking to attend are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, as seating will be limited. Outside drinks and coolers will not be permitted, with only alcohol purchased from nearby bars and restaurants being allowed, according to a news release.

"We're so excited to welcome North Mississippi Allstars to Argenta Plaza this June," said Erica Warden, director of sales and events for the North Little Rock convention and visitors bureau in a statement. "Our May concert for Argenta Vibe Music Series brought an estimated 1,000 to downtown North Little Rock, and we anticipate at least double on June 24."