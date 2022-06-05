Never flinching

SEARCY -- Harding Academy baseball Coach Shane Fullerton has been coaching long enough to recognize a special team when he sees one.

The 50-year-old has seen his fair share of unique groups, especially in his own back yard during his first 11 seasons with the program. Sure, he guided the Wildcats to back-to-back state titles in 2017 and 2018 as a coach and played an integral part in them winning the 2021 crown when he served as an assistant for then-head coach Alex Smith.

Still, there was something about the 2022 edition of Harding Academy baseball that had Fullerton as optimistic as he's ever been about any Wildcats team under his watch. According to him, that feeling arose long before he jumped back into the driver's seat last August after Smith's resignation.

"I knew after last season's championship run that this year's team had a chance to be very, very special, and that's exactly what they were," he said. "I know that's pretty cliche for coaches to say, but there's no other way to put it. The five seniors were special in their own way, and if I went down class by class ... they're just exceptional young men.

"We all got through so much during the season, went through so many trials and tribulations, so much adversity with all the injuries we had. Yet they worked their tails off and won another state title. I tell you, they were just a special, special bunch."

At the forefront of that special championship run was a senior pitcher who shook off a painful mid-season injury to become the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Baseball Player of the Year.

Gavin Alveti suffered a broken orbital bone on April 1 during a game against Episcopal Collegiate and was initially told he'd be out six to eight weeks. For him, the best-case scenario meant he'd return in time for the state tournament. But after taking an 88-mph fastball to the face, the latter half of that timetable seemed far more realistic.

That also meant he'd miss the remainder of the season.

"I was just praying and hoping that that wouldn't be the case," Alveti said. "I didn't want to miss my senior season, especially with the team that we had. I went a specialist a few days later, and she told me that the break in my bone was as perfect as it could've been.

"She wanted me to take two weeks off, and I asked her if there was any way I could play earlier. She then said if I wore protective gear, she'd release me to play. I think that was seven days after the injury happened, and I eventually missed only three games."

That news allowed the 6-1, 195-pounder to continue to build on an already monstrous season for a team loaded with talent.

Alveti was the Wildcats' ace on the mound, where he had an earned-run average of 1.30 and struck out 97 batters in 58 2/3 innings. He also issued just nine walks. At the plate, he hit .533 with 16 doubles, 3 home runs and 38 runs batted in. His on-base plus slugging percentage was a mind-boggling 1.566, and his 16 stolen bases came in limited opportunities because he usually had someone courtesy run for him whenever he got on.

"Every facet of him as a player and a human being is high level, and it always has been," said Fullerton, who has won more than 500 games during his 26-year coaching career. "He was a high-level player as a freshman, he was a high-level leader as a freshman, and he was a high-level character guy as a freshman. He got better as a sophomore, although he didn't play much because covid shut everyone done. As a junior, he was even better all the way around.

"But the jump he made from a junior to a senior was just tremendous. Everything he did on the mound was top notch and at the plate, people pitched around him, but he was mature enough to take his walks. But he was only going to take the walks when he needed to because he was up there to hack."

Hacking was something Alveti did quite a bit of as a junior, which garnered mixed results. Fullerton mentioned how frequently his standout struck out last season. Those strikeouts, despite batting over .400, were so continuous that Alveti made it a priority during the offseason to change his approach.

"I really just tried to get more comfortable at the plate," he said. "Last year, I led our team in strikeouts, literally striking out almost every game. I wanted to focus on just hitting the ball hard instead of trying to hit a bomb every time. I actually hit one less home run this year than I did a year ago, but I only struck out seven times. So I think that worked out pretty well."

But everything wasn't always well this season for Harding Academy.

The Wildcats started 4-0 but dropped three of their next four games during a stretch in March. That forced Fullerton to have a heart-to-heart with a few of his older players.

"We're playing at Valley View, and we're up 4-0," he said. "In the fifth inning, we make a couple of errors, give up a five-spot and get beat 5-4. That next weekend, we set down and had a pow-wow. I started calling in some seniors and telling them that our focus wasn't bad but needed to change.

"I think they started trusting me more when that happened, but the bigger thing was that I started really trusting them."

Those talks must've done wonders because the Wildcats won their final 26 games after that loss to the Blazers.

Harding Academy eventually notched its sixth overall state title May 21 when it held on to beat Ashdown 4-2 in Benton behind another awe-inspiring outing from Alveti. He gave up only 3 hits and struck out 9 in 5 innings to earn the win, but he also went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

"Just a special kid," an emotional Fullerton said. "Often I was wowed by that guy. He had so many opportunities to get down on himself because of that injury, had opportunities to be bitter after missing those days because really, everyone thought his season was over. But never once did he say 'poor me.'

"He never flinched and continued to go out and do amazing things. I love all my guys, but there is nothing I would've traded for the opportunity to coach, mentor and learn from Gavin Alveti."