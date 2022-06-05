GOLF

Na resigns from PGA Tour

Kevin Na became the first player to publicly resign from the PGA Tour on Saturday, four days after the Saudi-financed LIV Golf Invitational listed him in the field for next week’s debut of the new series. Na is one of six players to have resigned, according to a person with knowledge of their decisions. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the players have not said. Na announced his decision on social media. Na is No. 33 in the world and among four players from the top 50 who have signed up for Saudi riches to play in Greg Norman’s new league of 48-man fields over 54 holes and as much as $25 million in prize money for each event. The first one starts Friday outside London. Na is a five-time PGA Tour winner with $37.9 million in career earnings.

Horschel leads by 5

The Memorial has another player who appears to be running away with the tournament. Billy Horschel at least gets a chance to finish the job. One year after Jon Rahm built a six-shot lead — only to be forced to withdraw after the third round because of a positive covid-19 test — Horschel delivered a gem at Muirfield Village on Saturday with a 7-under 65 for a five-shot lead. Not only did Horschel make seven birdies, he has gone 44 consecutive holes without a bogey on a course where the greens have been getting increasingly firm under more sunshine that this tournament is used to seeing. Horschel chipped in for birdie on his opening hole. Everything else was simply solid, with only one other birdie putt outside the 10-foot range. He was at 13-under 203, five shots clear of Aaron Wise (69) and Cameron Smith (72). Daniel Berger had a 67 and six shots behind along with Jhonattan Vegas and former British Open champion Francesco Molinari, who hasn’t had a top-five finish since the 2019 Masters. David Lingmerth (Arkansas Razorbacks) is 16 strokes behind the leader at 3-over 219.

Alker shares Champions lead

Steven Alker topped yet another PGA Tour Champions leader-board Saturday, shooting an 8-under 64 for a share of the second-round lead in the Principal Charity Classic. Coming off a victory last week in Michigan in the major Senior PGA Championship, Alker played the four par-5 holes at Wakonda Club in 5 under — making an eagle and three birdies — to match fast-closing Jerry Kelly, first-round leader Kirk Triplett and Brett Quigley at 13-under 131. Triplett followed an opening 63 with a 68. Quigley shot 66, making birdies on the final three holes. Bernhard Langer was a stroke back after a 66. The 64-year-old German birdied three of the last five holes in a bogey-free round. Defending champion Stephen Ames was 6 under after a 67. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) is at 1-under 143, Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) is at even-par 144 and Glen Day (Little Rock) is at 5-over 149.

BOXING

Cordina wins IBF title with KO

Joe Cordina knocked out Kenichi Ogawa in the second round to take the IBF super featherweight title from the Japanese boxer on Saturday. Cordina thrilled the crowd in his Cardiff hometown to earn his first world title and hand Ogawa defeat in his first defense of the title. It was also only Ogawa’s second loss in 29 fights, and first in 10 years. The 30-year-old Cordina underwent major hand surgery in 2019, raising concerns on his potential future punching power. But he put those worries to rest, improving his record to 15-0 (9 KO). “It is a lifetime of work gone into five and a half minutes of work. I’m just so thankful,” Cordina said. “We’ve been working on that punch all camp and it’s an amazing feeling when you put hours and hours into it and it comes off, in the fight and it’s lights out.”

BASEBALL

Announcer issues apology

An ESPN announcer apologized Saturday for erroneously saying on air that Tennessee catcher Evan Russell had failed a test for performance enhancing drugs and would be suspended the rest of the season. Troy Eklund (Arkansas Razorbacks) apologized for his comments during the telecast of the afternoon game between Missouri State and Grand Canyon in Stillwater, Okla. An ESPN spokeswoman said the network would have no further comment. Tennessee announced Saturday that Russell would be available to play in the Volunteers’ night game against Campbell. Russell missed the Volunteers’ 10-0 win over Alabama State in the NCAA regional in Knoxville on Friday. Coach Tony Vitello said after the game that Russell was sick. During a game telecast on Friday night, Eklund said Russell had failed a drug test. He did not cite a source for his information. “It was pretty crazy, failed a drug test so Evan Russell is suspended for the rest of the season,” Eklund said on air. “So Tennessee is going to have the whole rest of the team tested tomorrow, or the NCAA is. So it’s going to be interesting to see if that’s just a one-player thing or if that is going to be throughout that entire program. Performance-enhancing drugs is what it was said.”

MOTOR SPORTS

Allmendinger wins in Portland

Road-course ace A.J. Allmendinger survived the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ wet and wild Portland International Raceway debut with a victory Saturday. Allmendinger raced to his Xfinity-record eighth victory on a road course and 12th overall series win. He crossed the finish line in the Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 2.879 seconds in front of Myatt Snider. The 75-lap race on the 12-turn, 1.97-mile permanent road course north of downtown started in heavy rain, resulting in slippery conditions. It was first NASCAR event in the region in 22 years, and a rare standalone event for the second-tier national series. There were nine caution flags and eight lead changes in the race that looked at times like a demotion derby with several spinouts, bumps and wrecks. Allmendinger briefly took the lead with 13 laps to go after coming out of a caution — but the rain started to fall anew and he went to the pits to go to wet tires for the rest of the race. Jade Buford went to the front. Coming out of the ninth caution with four laps to go, Snider led but Allmendinger was close behind and quickly moved ahead on the inside.