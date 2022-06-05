OKLAHOMA STATE 2, FLORIDA 0

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Kelly Maxwell threw a three-hitter and struck out nine, and No. 7 seed Oklahoma State defeated No. 14 Florida.

Maxwell (21-4), a first-team NFCA All-American, struck out 14 in a win over Arizona on Thursday.

Chyenne Factor had two hits and knocked in a run for the Cowgirls (48-12).

It was quite a day for the Big 12. No. 1 seed Oklahoma defeated fellow Big 12 member Texas in the early game to advance to the semifinals.

Lexie Delbrey (15-4) took the loss for Florida. The Gators (49-17) will play No. 5 UCLA in an elimination game today.

Oklahoma State got on the board in the third when Factor's bunt single scored Julia Cottrill, who finished with three hits.

The Cowgirls scored again in the fourth when Cottrill's single plated Sydney Pennington. Oklahoma State loaded the bases with two outs, but Florida escaped.

Florida got runners on first and second with one out in the sixth, but did not score.

The Gators got a runner to third with two outs in the seventh, but again, Oklahoma State held on.