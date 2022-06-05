100 years ago

June 5, 1922

• Mrs. Mary Sobral ... yesterday afternoon was awarded the first prize by public approval in the Willow Beach Bathing Beauty Review. Mrs. Sobral was clad in an attractive red bathing suit, trimmed with a black border. The first prize was $25 cash. Approximately 3,000 people motored out from Little Rock to the swimming resort to see the contest. All parking space in a half-mile of the beach were filled with cars at the time of the beauty contest, which was at 4 o'clock. More than 50 entrants for the review were registered with T. J. Jackson, manager. Of this number, 20 were selected by judges for neatness in costume and appearance to participate in the grand review.

50 years ago

June 5, 1972

ARKADELPHIA -- The working women of Clark County said in effect, "Yes, we want child care centers and are willing to pay for them," according to conclusions drawn from a survey on the attitudes toward child care centers in the county conducted by the Henderson State College research methods class in Sociology. The survey showed that 20 percent of the women interviewed could budget $5 per week or less while the largest block of respondents could budget $5-$15 per week. ... A total of 303 women completed survey questionnaires. Eighty one percent of those interviewed had children. Sixty-seven percent of the non-workers said they could consider working if adequate arrangements could be made for their children.

25 years ago

June 5, 1997

SPRINGDALE -- An excursion train filled with sightseers derailed Wednesday morning in a remote area near Winslow about midway through the journey from Springdale to Van Buren. No one aboard the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad train was injured when it jerked off the tracks as a result of what one railroad official said was apparently sabotage. The FBI confirmed Wednesday afternoon that agents had opened an investigation into the wreck. "We were just going along, and we didn't see anything," said Norm Simco, the train's engineer. "There was a boom, we heard gravel, and we knew we were on the ground."

10 years ago

June 5, 2012

CONWAY -- Central Baptist College has qualified for a $750,000 challenge grant from the Oklahoma-based J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation Inc. The grant from the Tulsa foundation will help fund construction of the 38,000-square-foot David T. Watkins Academic Building and to renovate and expand the college's J.E. Cobb Library and the Administration Building, the school said in a news release Monday. Construction on the academic building already is under way. Completion is expected in time for the fall semester. The library renovation and expansion will follow, the school said. The college has exceeded the $8.6 million challenge goal presented by the foundation, Central Baptist President Terry Kimbrow said. "This grant, along with the additional funds raised, will allow us to continue to expand the campus for future growth," Kimbrow said in the release.