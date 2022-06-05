Outdoors briefs





AGFC to hold

fishing derbies

For Free Fishing Weekend on June 10-12, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will provide many fishing opportunities around the state for children and adults on Saturday, June 11.

The Andrew H. Hulsey Hatchery in Hot Springs, Joe Hogan Hatchery in Lonoke, C.B. "Charlie" Craig Hatchery in Centerton and William H. Donham Hatchery in Corning will hold public fishing derbies June 11. The Jim Hinkle Spring River Hatchery will not participate because of ongoing renovations.

Each hatchery will have a pond stocked with catfish, and all ages are welcome from 8 a.m. until noon.

The AGFC will provide a some bait at the sites, but all participants must bring their own rod and reels, hooks, and bobbers.

Participating hatcheries will hold Fishing 101 classes June 10 from 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m. AGFC employees will teach knot-tying, how to bait a hook and proper techniques.

The classes will be limited to 50 participants at each location, and registration is required. The Saturday derbies will not limit the number of participants. To register, visit https://www.agfc.com/en/education/calendar/annual-event/free-fishing-weekend-statewide-2022/

In addition to the he hatchery derbies, the AGFC's Fishing Education program will hold 30 fishing derbies around the state. Visit www.agfc.com/fe to find one near you.

Apply for WMA

deer hunt permits

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will accept applications for controlled hunts on selected wildlife management areas until 11:59 p.m. on July 1.

Hunters may apply for WMA deer hunt permits at www.agfc.com by clicking the "Buy License/Check Game" button at the top of the page, then selecting Special Hunt Permits for the menu.

WMA deer hunt permit applications cost $5 per application type. If successful, applicants will receive their permit without additional fees. Each hunter may submit one application for each type of permit hunt: youth hunt, archery, muzzleloader and modern gun. Mobility-impaired individuals also may apply for special mobility-impaired hunts through the permit system.

Hunters must be at least 6 years old by the beginning of the hunt, and hunters applying for youth hunts must be at least 6, but no older than 15, the day the hunt begins.

To apply for a youth hunt, the youth hunter must be logged in under his or her own customer ID in the licensing system. Youth hunts do not appear as an option to choose in the licensing system for any hunters older than 16.

Hunters applying for regular modern gun and muzzleloader hunts may do so as individuals or they may apply as a group of up to four through the AGFC's party hunt system. To apply as a group, the party hunt leader must apply as an individual. Once the permit application is completed and paid for, he or she will receive a party hunt code listed underneath the application line on their updated hunting license via email. They may then share that code with up to three other individuals. The rest of the party will then apply, and respond "yes" when asked if they are members of a party hunt. They may then enter the code and continue with their application and payment. Applying as a party does not increase the chances of each individual being drawn.



