Pet of the Week

Pollux is a very sweet 2 year old boy! He loves to be petted and loves people. He prefers to be the only dog in the home. He has been at the shelter for awhile now and would love to be adopted to a loving home . He loves his outside time!!!

Pollux and friends can be adopted through Cabot Animal Support Services. More information is available at (501) 843-2021 and www.cabotanimalsupportservices.org.