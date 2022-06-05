Phi Beta Sigma gun buyback in Little Rock nets 40 weapons to be destroyed by police.

Little Rock area residents turned over 40 guns to police and the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity Saturday in the organizations' second annual buyback event at St. Mark's Baptist Church on West 12th Street.

Participants received cash or gift cards, and the guns will be destroyed by the Little Rock Police Department.

The buyback lasted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and had collected 18 guns by 11:30, surpassing last year's total of 17, Phi Beta Sigma chapter president Larry Harris said. Organizers briefly ran out of gift cards and gave cash to participants until more cards were available.

A goal of the event was to "give families options" for what to do when they no longer want to own guns for any reason, interim Police Chief Crystal Young-Haskins said.

"We're not in the gun debate," she said. "This is just an option for families to consider their households and what those needs are."

Getting rid of the collected weapons prevents not only targeted violence but also accidents, Young-Haskins said.

"We unfortunately have had children who have gotten their hands on firearms, who were not safe in the home and either injured themselves or were killed," she said.

The department chose gift cards as an incentive due to high gas prices, community relations manager Laura Martin said.

Guns used in violent crime are often stolen, she said, and the buyback allowed people to hand over their guns as a preemptive removal of an opportunity from people in their lives who might be violent.

"A $100 gift card is not going to entice them, but those people [might] break into cars or homes and take guns," Martin said.

Little Rock police obtained 13 illegal guns, or guns used to commit a crime, between May 23 and 29, according to data posted on the department's Facebook page.

The department has seized 313 illegal guns so far this year, according to the data, and 240 of them were recovered during arrests.

Sometimes people hand over their guns to the police at any of the three substations in Little Rock, either because they no longer want them or because someone close to them "might be headed the wrong way," said Tom Yelland, a police patrolman and armorer who handled the guns collected at Saturday's event.

The department also encourages people to turn in unused ammunition, which gets more dangerous with age, and "a basic hammer can set off an unstable round," Yelland said.

David Blanchard of Little Rock turned in four hunting guns, and he would have brought them to last year's buyback if he had been aware of it, he said.

"I just don't need them, and I don't want somebody to break into the house and steal them and use them for something not good," Blanchard said.

Three other Little Rock residents who spoke to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette said they also did not need their guns anymore, especially after years of ownership with little to no use.

Randall Hudspeth handed over two guns and some bullets, saying he "needed to get those out of the house eventually," and Roy Burnley brought a handgun and said he "just [didn't] want to carry one."

Larry Griffo said the hunting gun he brought had belonged to his father and grandfather before him but was of no use within the city. He said he supported the effort to get rid of unnecessary weapons and might turn in more guns in the future.

"I'm not anti-gun, but there are certain types of guns that aren't necessary or would overqualify for a situation, [like] AR-15s, and in some cases a shotgun here in the city limits," Griffo said. "If I was in the country, it'd be a different thing."

State Rep. Jamie Scott, D-North Little Rock, came to the buyback with the goal of coordinating a similar one in her district, in partnership with either the North Little Rock Police Department or the Pulaski County sheriff's office, she said.

Scott supports several gun control policy measures, including a ban on the sale of assault rifles and stronger background checks for people seeking to purchase guns, she said.

She listed four instances of gun violence nationwide within the past three weeks that left a number of people dead: 10 people at a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y.; 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Tex.; three people at a hospital in Tulsa, Okla.; and three people at a church in Ames, Iowa.

"At some point our country's got to stand up against what's going on, and we've got to protect kids," Scott said. "I know it takes courage in this environment for some to do the right thing, but I'm calling on people to be courageous enough to fight for these kids."

Harris said Phi Beta Sigma, a nationwide fraternity of Black men, actively works against gun violence not only by helping the police collect guns but also by mentoring young men.

"This is one small piece, a contribution we can make as brothers to help curtail the violence in the community," Harris said.