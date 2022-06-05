Real estate transactions

ARG I LR, LLC., to Nexpoint SFR SPE 1, LLC., L101 B1 Phase 2, Ls244, 247 & 272 Phase 5 And Ls347-348, 351-361 & 371 Phase 7, Faulkner Crossing; Ls1 & 3, Trammel Gardens Phase I, $32,895,481.

The Villa At River Pointe Drive, LLC.; The Villa At River Pointe Drive Phase III, LLC.; The Villa Facilities, LLC., to The Mint Equity Fund, LLC., Ls1, 2A, 2B & 3, The Villa At River Pointe Drive; Pt SE NW 10-2N-13W, $27,744,000.

Arkopolis Properties, LLC., to The Mint Equity Fund, LLC., L1, Esplanade $12,696,000.

Ziff Bowman Curve, LLC., to Bowman Curve Baseline, LLC., 400 N. Bowman Road, Little Rock. L1, Burrows Graham Commercial; Tract B, Markham Commercial, $10,000,000.

Edward Jackson; Edward Jackson Revocable Trust to The Mint Equity Fund, LLC., Ls1, 2A, 2B & 3, The Villa At River Pointe Drive; Pt SE NW 10-2N-13W, $9,248,000.

Nan Ellen Dickinson East; Nan Ellen Dickinson East Revocable Trust to The Mint Equity Fund, LLC., Ls1, 2A, 2B & 3, The Villa At River Pointe Drive; Pt SE NW 10-2N-13W, $9,248,000.

Arkopolis Properties, LLC., to The Mint Equity Fund, LLC., L1, Esplanade, $4,232,000.

Edward Jackson; Edward Jackson Revocable Trust to The Mint Equity Fund, LLC., L1, Esplanade, $4,232,000.

Nan Ellen Dickinson East; Nan Ellen Dickinson East Revocable Trust to The Mint Equity Fund, LLC., L1, Esplanade, $4,232,000.

Tulip Farms, Inc., to The Cubes At Little Rock, LLC., 13101 U.S. 70, North Little Rock. L2, Tulip Farms, $3,455,790.

Sentech Holdings, LLC.; J Michael Sentell; J. Michael Sentell Living Trust to Arkansas Commercial, LLC., 638 W. Main St., Jacksonville. Ls1-2 B4, Jones, $3,300,000.

ARG Little Rock, LLC.; ARG I LR, LLC., to Nexpoint SFR SPE 1, LLC., 1925 Honeycomb St., Sherwood. Ls345, 37, 16-21, 23 & 25-28, Bear Paw Phase II, $3,121,469.

ARG III Borrower, LLC., to Nexpoint SFR SPE 1, LLC., 102 Westwood Drive, Jacksonville. Ls55-50, Graham Woods III, $2,161,017.

ARG IV Borrower, LLC., to Nexpoint SFR SPE 1, LLC., 211 Westwood Drive, Jacksonville. Ls61F & 66, Graham Woods Phase III, $1,440,678.

Birch-Brook, Inc., to Crystal Valley, LLC., Pt SW 29-1N-13W; Pt E/2 SE & Pt SE NE 30-1N-13W, $1,115,070.

Marijane Pfeiffer; Keith L. Pfeiffer to Andrew Brown; Michelle M. Bohan Brown, 3 Platte Court, Maumelle. L2R, Maumelle Heights Large Tracts, $1,100,000.

Davidson Holding Company, LLC., to Boynerian, LLC., 11405 Mara Lynn Road, Little Rock. L22 Phase I & L21R Phase II, Markham-Mesa, $1,000,000.

Richard J. Wade; Lauren A. Wade to Lions Den Capital, LLC., 103 Ensbury Drive, Little Rock. L53 B101, Chenal Valley, $949,000.

Two Cops And A Lot, LLC., to 4610 NLR Hope, LLC., 4610 W. Commercial Drive, North Little Rock. L4A-1 B2, West Commercial, $850,000.

William Dunlap; Jill Dunlap to Andrew Carroll; Amanda Carroll, 2905 N. Grant St., Little Rock. L4 B11, Park View, $775,000.

Bank Of OZK/ Denny Lou (Richardson) Bellingrath Revocable Trust to Margaret Brooke Bumpers; Gordon Low, 18 Blue Ridge Circle, Little Rock. L18, Scenic Heights, $750,000.

Deborah K. Reynolds; Deborah Reynolds Living Trust to Mark L. Ouellette; Tracie L. Ouellette; Mark L. & Tracie L. Ouellette Revocable Family Trust L4, Reynolds Mountain, $746,500.

Resicomm Properties, LLC., to Rickey Harold Thomas; Sheri Lynn Thomas; RJ And SL Thomas Family Revocable Trust, Various Parts Section 4-1S-11W, $728,904.

E-Co Residential Builders, Inc., to Hoa T. Nguyen; Hong Le, 119 Timberland Trail, Maumelle. L10, Natural Trail Estates, $675,000.

Michael Wayne Ebeling; Shelley Ebeling to Randy Preslar; Brooke Preslar, 14319 Overcreek Pass, Little Rock. L47 B17, Woodlands Edge, $620,000.

Shapoor Karimi to JFK By McCain Investment, LLC., L5 B200, Park Hill NLR, $600,000.

Davis Dodson; Sarah Dodson to Christian Harrod; Laura Harrod, 3005 N. Taylor St., Little Rock. L17, Grandview, $560,000.

Brineman-Chai Properties, LLC., to Jamie Hoffman; Allison Hoffman, 321 Fairfax Drive, Little Rock. Ls20-21 B8, Midland Hills, $550,000.

Ronald R. Copeland; Nevada P. Copeland to Jesse Alan Converse; Krista Kaelyn Converse, 22 Cameronwood Lane, Little Rock. L10, Cameronwood, $550,000.

Pruett Realty, LLC., to Muni Investment, Inc., Ls1-3 Blk B, Oak Forest Garden Annex, $550,000.

Kevin Driver Builder, LLC., to Clark Morse; Catherine Morse, 116 Belles Fleurs Blvd., Little Rock. L30, Belles Fleurs, $540,650.

Daniel Hedges; Patti Hedges to Thomas Brooks Walker; Jessica Shea Walker, 9225 Twin Mountain Lane, Roland. Pt SE 6-2N-14W, $530,000.

E-Co Residential Builders, Inc., to Tu Nguyen; Hang Pham, 101 Timberland Trail, Maumelle. L1, Natural Trail Estates, $515,000.

Chenal Storage Center, LLC., to O'Quin Gilbert, LLC., 15100 Pride Valley Road, Little Rock. L5, Robbins, $510,000.

Weston Clifford Blankenship; Cheryl Blankenship to Amina Siddiqui; Asad Syed, 825 Christy Cove, Jacksonville. L5, Brushwood Estates Phase I, $505,000.

Mike Angel Properties, LLC., to 5300 Evergreen Properties, LLC., 5300 Evergreen Drive, Little Rock. Ls5-6 B1, Hollenberg, $475,000.

Carter E. Lambert; Rebecca S. Lambert to Michael Friedrichsmeyer, L23, Turtle Creek Cove, $465,000.

KellCo Custom Homes, Inc., to Brenda Ray Palm, 664 Feldspar Drive, Sherwood. L9 B17, Stonehill Phase 7, $461,000.

Andrew Appler to Kyle Hargis; Madeline Haris, 3609 Doral Drive, Little Rock. L5 B17, Pleasant Valley, $460,000.

Turner And Sons Construction Co., Inc., to Jarod Andrew Thompson; Amanda Michelle Thompson, 49 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock. L21 B1, Fletcher Valley, $459,833.

William A. Peterson, II; Laurie A. Peterson to Drew Siebenmorgen; Lachan Siebenmorgen, 105 Challain Drive, Little Rock. L3 B61, Chenal Valley, $455,000.

Dorothy Graves; Michael Sean Graves to Edie Ervin; Cecilia S. Todd, L18 B28, Pleasant Valley, $450,000.

Michael E. Montgomery; Estate of Megan M. Powell (dec'd) to Donald Foster; Diann Foster, 10 Chalamont Court, Little Rock. L14 B73, Chenal Valley, $445,000.

Murillo Investments, LLC., to Dewayne Lindsey; Laquisha Lindsey, 82214 Cliffside Drive, Sherwood. L4 B11, Creekside, $425,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC., to Chase Lima; London Lima, 220 Copper Way, Little Rock. L24 B4, Copper Run Phase III, $411,167.

Parkstone Properties, LLC., to Prvalika Surkanty; Uday Kumar Reddy Gaddam, 3 Bishop Place, Little Rock. L1, Bishop Place, $410,000.

Sheva Chervinskiy; Aleksey Chervinskiy to Jonathan Digby; Courtney Digby, 3001 Mossy Creek Drive, Little Rock. L17 B7, Woodlands Edge, $407,500.

Janee L. Sweeney; Kevin Sweeney to Crystal Eldridge; Josua Martinez, 30 Arles Drive, Little Rock. L42 B48, Chenal Valley, $406,000.

Judith J. Anderson; Judith J. Anderson Revocable Trust to CBM Appraisals, Inc., 101 Pebble Beach Drive, Little Rock. L127, Longlea, $400,000.

Country Club Development, LLC., to Achor Properties, Inc., Tract 5, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase XVIII, $399,000.

Northwood Creek, LLC., to Creekwood Crossing, LLC., Pt NE NE 3-2N-13W, $398,000.

William Edgar Tinsley; Paula Tinsley to Howard Gregory Campbell; HGC Revocable Trust, L13 B8, Altheimer, $395,000.

Chance Edge; Ashley Edge to Arthur Terry; Lynnette Terry, L409, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $391,000.

Sandra W. Simmons; Gayle Bone; Sandra W. Simmons Revocable Trust to Anna Carol DuBose; John DuBose, 14409 Jerome Drive, Little Rock. L4 B9, Secluded Hills Estates Section B, $376,000.

Andrew Hargrave; Ginger Hargrave to Eric Chin; Samantha Chin, 109 Hibiscus Drive, Maumelle. L29, Waterside Replat, $375,000.

Caryn Taylor to Gina M. Heird; Andrea J. Heird, 4307 Old Oak Drive, Little Rock. L19, Longlea Manor, $375,000.

Christopher Gomlicker; Charlotte Gomlicker to Tyler Heimert-Train, 1801 N. Harrison St., Little Rock. L1 B1, Englewood, $365,000.

Deere Construction, LLC., to John David Hopkins; Morganne Leigh Hopkins, 9849 Oak Forest Lane, Sherwood. L22, Millers Glen Phase 6, $360,000.

Paul Michau to Forward Properties, LLC., L4 B8 & Ls2-3 B1, Ferndale; L1 B3, Capitol View, $360,000.

Deborah Ann Urbani; Marilyn Marie Kendzior; The Wilford Glen Trust to Kenneth Jerald Mitchell, 5127 Crestwood Drive, Little Rock. Plot 1, Prospect Terrace, $349,000.

Daniel Scott Construction, LLC., to Quitney Felps, 9109 Johnson Drive, Sherwood. L12 B4, Creekside Phase 4, $345,000.

Melissa R. Keith to Erika Lynn Brescia, 19800 Mallard Cove, Little Rock. L683, Otter Creek Community Phase VI, $339,000.

Ken Hayes Realty, LLC., to Travis Gaston, 1515 S. Gaines St., Little Rock. L5R B214, Original City Of Little Rock, $331,900.

Thomas L. Allen to Carrus Financial Management, Inc., 6111 Garrison Road, Little Rock. Pt NW NE 23-2N-15W, $330,000.

Matthew Drew Lane; Tracy Nicole Lane to Jason Lee Elliott; Robin Brown Elliott, 47 Heatherbrae Circle, Little Rock. L51, Heatherbrae, $325,000.

William L. Harper, III to Jackson Hurdle; Kristiana Hurdle, 11119 Yosemite Valley Drive, Little Rock. L3 B36, Pleasant Valley, $320,000.

RLC Properties, LLC., to Mariia Miller, 16509 Chenal Valley, Unit 111, Little Rock. Unit 111 & Garage 8, Vallon HPR, $315,000.

William Montgomery; Elizabeth Montgomery to Matthew T. Stuart; Ronda Skinner Stuart, 23 Oak Tree Circle, North Little Rock. L28A B5, Lakewood Northeast, $315,000.

Caleb A. Barker; Mallorie L. Barker to Katherine Montoya, 8716 Old Spanish Trail, Little Rock. L64, Leawood Mountain, $314,400.

Wendell Nicholson to Jacksonville North Pulaski School District, Pt NE SE 27-4N-11W, $311,500.

Elizabeth J. Rogers to Frances Weeks, 27 Pine Tree Loop, North Little Rock. L7 B22, Lakewood, $310,000.

Larry Walden, LLC., to Jennifer Wood Arant; Tommy F. Arant, 836 Millers Glen Drive, Sherwood. L22, Millers Glen Phase 5, $308,000.

Steven Daniel Ruple; Taylor Morgan Ruple to Corey L. Atkeison; Kaitlyn J. Atkeison, 14000 Adams Drive, Little Rock. Pt SW 16-1S-12W, $306,000.

Kyle Scott Lapham; Jessie Lapham to Kathryn N. Liszewski; Raymond S. Liszewski, 75 Lefever Lane, Little Rock. L589, Kingwood Place, $305,000.

Keli Wylie to Hailey Arens, 45 Derrberry Forest Circle, Little Rock. L129-R, Brodie Creek Community, $302,500.

Matthew R. Harms to Eric C. Gillespie; Colleen Gillespie, 105 Wind River Drive, Maumelle. L61 B1, Majestic Pointe, $299,500.

Jason Michael Kent; Shannon Kent to Jeff Lovett; Mary Hull-Lovett, 2749 Gemstone Cove, Sherwood. L18 B11, Stonehill Phase IV, $292,000.

Alternative Property Investments, LLC., to Jeffrey Yeh; Khe Yeh, 1820 Sanford Drive, Little Rock. L8, Sanford Phase 1 & 2, $290,000.

Shannon R. Pinkerton; Holly E. Shields; Robert E. Morgan, Jr., to Richard Henry, III; Amy Henry, 14100 Willow Beach Road, North Little Rock. L62, Willow Beach Estates Phase VI, $290,000.

Lois Kay Wheeler; The Robert Leonard Wheeler, Jr., And Lois Kay Wheeler Revocable Trust to Savannah Nicole Bowers; Gabriel N. Bowers, 8523 Jansen Drive, Sherwood. L40, Pine Valley Estates, $285,000.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, 6000 North St, Little Rock. Pt NE NW 29-1S-11W, $284,431.

Kristi Stah to Thomas P. Leggett, L19, Valley View Court, $282,700.

Estate Of Michael Norton (dec'd); Richard Norton to James Francis Tator; Linda Ann Tator; Aaron John Tator, 5716 Countryside Drive, Little Rock. L25, Pinnacle Valey Phase II-B, $280,000.

Steve Lucchi; Mary Jo Lucchi to Kathleen M. Blasingame, Ls6-7 B10, Hillcrest, $280,000.

Brix Property Group, LLC., to Jonathan David Bean; Sarah McKenzie Bean, 8405 Evergreen Drive, Little Rock. L206, Leawood Manor 2nd, $273,500.

Jon Thomas Zakrzewski; Angela Marie Zakrzewski to Jonathan Daniel Collier; Angela K. Collier, 16 Sugar Creek Road, North Little Rock. L8 B10, Overbrook, $270,000.

Rosalyn Orange; Shaun Orange to Joshua Fogleman; Hailey Gentry, 2209 Bent Tree Drive, Sherwood. L117, Bent Tree Estates, $268,000.

Patrick Corkrean Bonasso, II; Marissa Ann Bonasso to Maraya Camazine, 7 Elmcrest Court, Little Rock. L3 B1, Woodcreek, $267,500.

Anthony W. Pavan; Jordan S. Pavan to Sara Bean, 14412 Woodcreek Drive, Little Rock. L23 B1, Woodcreek, $267,200.

Rosemarie Rogers; Rosemarie Waters to Steven Goodnight; Leanne Goodnight, 913 Elkhorn Court, Jacksonville. Ls180 & 180RF, Walnut Pointe Northlake Phase VI, $265,000.

Seth A. Weisheit; Martha A. Myrick to Nathan M. Burmann; Susan G. Taylor, 2406 Silver Maple Drive, Little Rock. L390, Otter Creek Community Phase III-B, $265,000.

Lauren Pruitt; Ethan Pruitt to Andrew Phillips, 140 Miramar Drive, Maumelle. L112, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $264,900.

Ashley Bartels to Hunter D. Biram; Anne C. Biram, 3 Rocky Crest Court, Little Rock. L52 B7, Cherry Creek, $262,000.

Courtney Brooke Wilkerson; Jason Brent Wilkerson to Alecsis Pauline Garcia; Michael Thorpe; Michael Jacob Thorpe-Johnson, 13005 Crabapple Place, Little Rock. L93, Otter Creek Community Phase I, $260,000.

D & K Nelson Rentals, LLC., to Virgil A. W. Bartels, III; Martha S. Bartels, L10 B3, Elmhurst, $260,000.

Allgood Custom Homes, LLC., to Donteiro T. Moore; Angel Moore, 5709 Rope Trail, Jacksonville. L28, Jaxon Terrace Phase 15, $259,990.

Brandon Lee Peck'; Katherine Elizabeth Peck to Andre X. Davis, Sr.; Jennie Lynn Davis, 1732 Pilot Court, Jacksonville. L17, Base Meadows Phase I-A, $257,000.

Jeff Hyde; Mary Hyde to Elisei Cojocaru, 2341 E. Eighth St., North Little Rock. Lot A & Tract 1, Reimer, $256,000.

Edward A. Cobb; Martha J. Cobb (dec'd) to James A. Briggs, 101 Carnelian Drive, Sherwood. L16 B6, Stonehill Phase I, $253,000.

Charles R. Anderson, Jr.; Charles Anderson Homes, LLC., to Clarence Powell, Jr.; Lucille Johnson-Powell, 5602 Victoria Court, Jacksonville. L13G, Northlake Gardens, $252,500.

Kevin Perri to Taylor Winn; Kesley Winn, 4215 B St., Little Rock. L10 B3, Pinehurst, $250,000.

Payton Mathew Seelinger; Chelsea Jolynn Seelinger to Amin Lalani; Nazish Khiyani, 64 Isbell Lane, Little Rock. Tract 7, Rivers Harbor, $250,000.

Terry L. Haney to Charles R. Franklin; Ronna M. Franklin, 8628 Yallow Oak Drive, Jacksonville. L32, Silver Oaks, $248,525.

Angie Johnson; Estate Of Flo E. Passmore (dec'd) to Kristina Skinner Johnson, 9648 Acorn Cove, Sherwood. L27, Overcup Ridge, $246,000.

Marilyn K. Perryman to Michael Eugen Anders; Pamela Virginia DeGravelles, L15, Lakeside Heights, $241,000.

Chad W. Fulgham to Anthony Connors; Michelle Connors, 2013 Reveille Circle, Jacksonville. L196, Base Meadows Phase 2, $241,000.

Triple E Realty, LLC., to Chase Ann Taskerud; Charles Foster Taskerud, 1104 Coulter Road, Sherwood. L28 B312, Park Hill NLR, $240,000.

Rikicia Bratton to Ashley Gramza, 108 S. Summit St., Little Rock. L9 B5, Plunkett's 2nd, $235,000.

Shella Fawn Perez to Charles A. Reedy, III, 805 Roberta Ann St., Sherwood. L20, Sherwood Acres Phase I, $231,000.

Mitchell Bettis; Margaret Bettis to John Back Ristaino; Jamie Lynn Ristaino, Ls50-51, Ridgefield Estates, $229,000.

Pamela Sullivan; Martin Wayne Sullivan to Stephen L. Miller; Nanette S. Miller, 13 Algonkin Place, Sherwood. L110, Indianhead Lake Estates Section B Replat No.2, $227,500.

Terrell Green to Ask Thompson Enterprises, LLC., 7 Coachlight Drive, Little Rock. L153, Sturbridge Phase III, $227,000.

Elizabeth Rios Mokry; Estate Of Danny Lee Easley (dec'd) to Shelby Ellis, 1007 Parkway Place Drive, Little Rock. L37 B8, Cedar Ridge, $225,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP., to Century RE 1.01, LLC., L10, Bellevue Phase IV, $222,000.

Jason K. Getchell to Breonna Miller, 407 Hayley Court, Sherwood. L42, Hayley Heights, $215,000.

Elizabeth D. Power to Ann Elizabeth Montgomery, 125 Shadow Oaks Drive, Sherwood. L6 B2, Shadow Oaks, $213,500.

Khanh Le; Min-Ji Lee; Min-Je Lee to Ryan S. Arneson; Samantha Watkins, 6511 Countryside Drive, North Little Rock. L12 B1, Countryside, $212,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Jose Ponce, 23 Laney Loop, Little Rock. L12, Stagecoach Meadows, $209,895.

RLA Investments, LLC., to Mid South Homebuyers, GP., L10, Bellevue Phase IV, $208,680.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Sonja Walker, 7 Big Bend Drive, Mabelvale. L104 B1, The Parks Phase I, $208,000.

Rector-Phillips-Morse, Inc., to Joe D. White, Jr.; Kimberly H. White, L4 B96, Chenal Valley, $207,000.

Marvin's Garden, LLC., to Jess W. Patterson; Candis Patterson, L24, Sunnymeade, $206,000.

Lee Freeman to Talor Dednam, 6 Garden Oaks Lane, Maumelle. L93, Garden Oaks, $205,500.

REI Nation, LLC., to William M. Delaney, 2701 Koko Drive, Sherwood. L108, Teakwood Section E, $205,000.

Mark S. Fernandez; Halle E. Fernandez to William J. Dunn; Stephanie M. Dunn, 15 Greenview Circle, Sherwood. L20 B7, Country Club Park, $201,000.

Stuart Burke; Deronda Burke to Nancy Pearlstein, L7 B4, Sandpiper West, $200,000.

Phillip Parks Cuffman; Marilyn K. Cuffman to Aaron Offenbacker; Rileigh Offenbacker, 9 Random Oaks Cove, Maumelle. L19, Random Oaks Valley, $200,000.

Angela Irby to Ashley Nicole Cox, 60 Prospect Trail, North Little Rock. L143, White Oak Village, $195,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Tondalia M. McGee, 34 Big Bend Drive, Mabelvale. L215 B2, The Parks Phase I, $190,000.

Jonathan D. Collier; Angela K. Collier to Brian R. Tschiemer, 503 Skyline Drive, North Little Rock. L25 B105, Park Hill NLR, $190,000.

Donald R. Woodrum; Cathy J. Woodrum to Derek Brickell, 28 Falcon Drive, Sherwood. L128, Cardinal Valley Phase IV-C, $190,000.

Owen C. Faustl Carolyn Faust (dec'd) to Kierra Veasey, 2400 Dorchester Drive, Little Rock. L218, Meadowlark, $189,000.

Samuel Haggard to Roy L. Mayo, 5605 Little Elm Lane, North Little Rock. L416, Trammel Estates Phase IV, $188,900.

Jay L. Thompson; Jennifer Thompson to REI Nation, LLC., L25, Random Oaks Valley, $188,500.

Erick A. Rietschier to Steven Dexter; Rebecca A. Lee, 3800 Rose Point Cove, Little Rock. Ls12 & 14, Hilaro Springs Estate, $188,000.

Eric Sexton to Jacob Riba, 11 Hickory Place, Maumelle. L60, Brookshire, $186,600.

John Scott Girner to National Property Holdings, LLC., 901 Pine Valley Road, Little Rock. L48, Queen Manor, $185,000.

Taishen Jkuo to RR4 OPCO 1, LP, L202, Campus Place 2nd, $183,000.

Freddie Roberson; Phyllis Roberson to RR4 OPCO 1, LP L268, Faulkner Crossing Phase 5, $177,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Eric Abrams; Natalie Abrams, 908 Lewis St., Little Rock. L3 B7, Jansen, $176,600.

Akira Crenshaw to Greg Chambers, 12908 Bell Flower Drive, North Little Rock. L251, Faulkner Crossing Phase 5, $175,500.

Joe Thayer Griffin to Amanda Morley, 3723 Loch Lane, North Little Rock. L51 B203, Park Hill NLR, $175,500.

Jess G. Griffin; Jane Griffin to James Clayton Billingsley; John Anthony Billingsley, L2, J. Griffin, $175,000.

Karla Elizabeth Sewell to Marrissa Bouanheunh; Samly Sylaphet, 1319 Southedge, Little Rock. L68, North Gaye Section B, $175,000.

Brooke E. Peyton to Garn James Kemp, L456, Faulkner Crossing Phase 9, $175,000.

N&W Homes, LLC., to Donald Ward, 20010 Burlingame Road, Little Rock. Pt NW SW 32-2N-14W, $175,000.

Ronnie J. Brewer, II to Double Trouble, LLC., 207 Country Club Road, Sherwood. L2, Oak Hill Place, $175,000.

Randy Brockinton; Regina Brockinton to Cory Nicholson, Pt SE NW 23-4N-11W, $172,500.

Lawrence Culpepper to Terrance L. Harper; Deeanna A. Harper, 15 High Oak Cove, Sherwood. L5, High Country, $170,000.

Fred Woodall; Shirley Woodall to Michael Samuhel, 1808 Hidden Creek Drive, Sherwood. L41, Hidden Creek, $165,000.

Nathan B. Popplewell; Keisha D. Popplewell to Leah R. Patterson, 2609 Linda Lane, Jacksonville. L23A, Madden, $165,000.

Lakewood United Methodist Church, Inc., to Grace A. Kalis; Sean D. Scott, 1901 Topf Road, North Little Rock. L7 B16, Lakewood, $164,500.

Bart Haynie; Carla Haynie to Lin Holding, LLC., 8 Tomahawk Road, Little Rock. L285, Briarwood, $162,000.

Dianna L. Harshfield to SLC Batesville Rentals, LLC., 2823 Dalewood Road, Little Rock. L147, Kingwood Place, $162,000.

CHB Properties, LLC., to Ferry Stefanus Chow; Dessy Chow, 2022 Moss St., North Little Rock. L12 B8, Missouri Pacific, $161,900.

Angela C. Johnson to Sharon Robles, 7100 Ohio St., Apt 3, Little Rock. L19, Marvin Gardens Townhomes, $160,000.

Michael T. Andrews to Preston L. Clark; Cassandra A. Clark, 37 Wesley Drive, Sherwood. L19, Maryland Terrace, $160,000.

Carla Evans to Gwynn Gihooley, 221 Donna Drive, Little Rock. Lot A, Westgate Acres, $159,900.

Constance M. Clayton; Michael E. Clayton to LaRonda Bryles, 4900 Manor Ave., Little Rock. L1-A, Pine Grove Replat- Westwood, $159,000.

Michael Weldon Snodgrass; Emily Kathleen Snodgrass to David Crow, 306 Rose St., Little Rock. Ls5-6 B4, Glendale, $158,000.

Count Your Chickens Investments Arkansas; Count Your Chickens Investments, LLC., to Thomas Labit; Natalie Labit, 7024 Yaberry Lane, Little Rock. Pt NE SW 12-1S-13W, $155,400.

Shannon Michelle Redmond to Bison Capital 1, LLC., L6 B28, Indian Hills, $155,000.

William E. Eldridge; Bernard M. Eldridge; Cynthia F. Davis to Joshua Allen, Jr., 700 E. Ninth St., Apt 8A, Little Rock. Apt 8A, Quapaw Tower HPR, $155,000.

Jesus Canchola; Yannin Canchola to Justina Parker, 405 Wisteria Drive, North Little Rock. L29 B11, Bradford Place, $155,000.

SFR3-030, LLC., to Kimberly Lynn Bearden, 3220 Homer Adkins Blvd., Jacksonville. L4, Clover Ridge Tract A Phase I, $155,000.

Johnny W. Rice; Joy C. Rice to Jeremy Wickett Rice, 513 S. Claremont Ave., Sherwood. L6R B313, Park Hill NLR, $154,000.

Steven D. Vuong; Rebekah Perry-Vuong to Joel Castro, 213 Texas Ave., North Little Rock. L4 B14, Foxboro Phase II, $150,000.

Nancy Gay Weaver to David Wilkison; Lalain Wilkison; Megan Wilkison, 12 Kingsbridge Way, Little Rock. Apt 12, Kingsbridge Townhomes HPR, 1 $150,000.

Jonese Richie; Jonese Metcalf; Cory Metcalf to Jordan Walker, 501 Green Oak Drive, North Little Rock. L15 B9, Bradford Place Phase XIV, $150,000.