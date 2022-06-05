Red Jacket Luncheon a homecoming of sorts

Folks in red jackets were able to reunite for the first time in two years at the May 26 Red Jacket Luncheon at Heifer Village.

The luncheon is a major fundraising event for City Year Little Rock. Previously an evening gala known as the Red Jacket Ball, the event was reimagined this year as a lunch in Heifer's open-air pavilion.

Jennifer Cobb, senior vice president and executive director of City Year Little Rock, welcomed guests. Roby Brock, CEO of Talk Business and Politics, and John Tupponce of Philadelphia, chief operating officer of City Year Inc., gave the keynote discussion titled "Closing the Covid-19 Learning Gap."

The lunch was a spring salad with grilled chicken, goat cheese, berries and pecans. Dessert was chocolate cake or banana pudding.

City Year was founded in 1988 as a national service program to unite young adults from diverse backgrounds for a year of full-time community service. Since then, City Year has grown from 50 corps members in Boston to more than 3,000 members in 29 U.S cities, South Africa and the United Kingdom, according to its website.

"In the communities we serve, the City Year [red] jacket is a powerful symbol of idealism and the power of young people to make a difference," according to the organization.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal