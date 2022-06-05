Reserve program an option for struggling row-crop farmers

Row crop producers who struggle with highly erodible or underperforming land may consider enrolling in the Farm Service Agency's (FSA) Conservation Reserve Program (CRP), said Levell Foote, conservation consultant for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Small Farm Program.

In exchange for a yearly rental payment, farmers enrolled in the program agree to remove environmentally sensitive land from agricultural production and plant species that will improve environmental health and quality and enhance wildlife habitat, according to a news release.

Foote said he recommends CRP to producers who are in a difficult spot and having trouble managing land that has recently been used for row crop production. The program also applies to farmers with pastureland along a stream or water body.

"I was recently working with a producer who was farming 55 acres, but this part of his operation just wasn't paying off," Foote said in the release. "In this case, I suggested he take his land out of production through CRP. That way, he wouldn't have to buy equipment, plant the land or raise a crop. Instead, he was able to get paid for taking his land out of production and helping improve its sustainability."

Foote said those who enroll in the program can plant native grasses or trees to help control soil erosion, improve water quality and benefit wildlife. Some program participants install bodies of water on their property to attract ducks and other waterfowl.

According to the FSA website, contracts for land enrolled in CRP are from 10 to 15 years in length. Participants receive annual payments, as well as incentive payments and some cost-share assistance. FSA bases rental rates on the relative productivity of the soils in each county and the average cash rent using data provided by the National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Producers can choose to enroll in the program through the general or continuous CRP signup. A producer must have owned or operated the land for at least 12 months preceding the first year of the contract period.

"I recommend producers opt for the continuous signup because they will receive a signup incentive payment of 32.5 percent of the first full year annual rental payment," Foote said. "A practice incentive payment of up to 50 percent is paid for installing a practice. Under continuous sign-up, soil rental rates will be set at 90 percent of the existing rates."

Foote said producers interested in enrolling in CRP should contact the FSA office at their local USDA Service Center.

"The Conservation Reserve Program offers a great way for producers with marginal farmland to earn money by restoring the soil, water and wildlife habitat on their land," he said.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff offers all its Extension and Research programs and services without discrimination.