Retired potter honored as a Living Treasure

HOT SPRINGS -- The newest Arkansas Living Treasure, Kimbo Dryden, was honored at a reception on May 20. Hosted by the Arkansas Arts Council, the event was held at the Hot Springs Convention Center.

Patrick Ralston, director of the Arts Council, presented a plaque to Dryden and noted that the retired potter was the "epitome of what we look for" when selecting artists for the honor which recognizes Arkansas artists who actively preserve and advance their craft.

After the program, Dryden gave a demonstration of how he made pots and invited guests to give it a try. On display, were pottery, signs and advertisements from throughout the years of Dryden Pottery, along with a display of Dryden Pottery from the collection of Gary Miller.

Attendees included three other Arkansas Living Treasures Longhua Xu, Lorrie Popow and Jim Larkin, all of Hot Springs.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins