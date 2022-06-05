Spotlight: Reading is fundamental in lessons Colbert taught his students

As a 6-year-old at Holcomb Elementary School, one of Samantha Arroyos' favorite days of the school year was Dr. Seuss Day, when then-principal Dr. John L Colbert animatedly read and acted out the Seuss classic "Green Eggs and Ham." She and her friends hung on his every word as his eyes lit up and his voice changed to make the story feel real.

"A giant Dr. Seuss comes to the school," Arroyos says. "We ate green eggs and ham in the cafeteria for lunch; the tall person dressed as Dr. Seuss in full costume was around; and Dr. Colbert would read on stage. I loved it as a kid."

It was a day the students looked forward to, and one of many via which Colbert was trying to bestow the love of reading on his pupils.

"I bring it alive to kids and make them feel good about reading ... to make kids understand that you never get too old to read," he says now from his office as superintendent of Fayetteville Public Schools. "As the principal (then) I felt I needed to be that role model to show kids I enjoyed reading."

On June 8, Colbert will be honored with the 2022 Champions of Literacy award during an event hosted by the Ozark Literacy Council. This year's event celebrates Mexican culture and takes place at the Fayetteville Public Library with food by James Beard Award semifinalist Chef Rafael Rios of Yeyo's Mexican Grill.

"Dr. Colbert's an amazing leader in education," says Liz Esch, former director of special events at Ozark Literacy Council. When Esch moved to Northwest Arkansas and faced the decision of which school in which to place her children, she chose Holcomb because of Colbert's reputation. "He knew all the students and parents very well and ran it like a private school. My kids had great experiences at Holcomb under his leadership.

"He was personal and ran a tight ship. My kids think so highly of him."

INSPIRING DIVERSE LEADERSHIP

Arroyos, Colbert's former student, is on the board of the Ozark Literacy Council and is delighted to be among those honoring him for years of educational service. She says his habit of teaching things outside the general confines of traditional education was one thing that always made an impression on her.

"We had things like celebrations for being kind, a recycle-reuse program, and I vividly remember culture pieces, a multicultural festival every year," Arroyos says. Even the daily morning announcements were an opportunity for Colbert to reach students and teach them about Black History Month and historic individuals. "It helped me understand people who maybe weren't in every textbook but were still important to know."

During her time there as a student Arroyos got to see her principal honored with the announcement of Dr. Colbert Day, which expanded her view of him from the person teaching and helping herself and her friends into a figure on a larger scale for what he was able to achieve with other students.

Colbert has had a more than 43-year career with Fayetteville Public Schools, where he began as a special education teacher at Bates Elementary. He was principal of Jefferson Elementary before moving to Holcomb when it opened. Then in 2008 he joined the administrative team, first as assistant superintendent for elementary education and then as associate superintendent for support services, according to the Fayetteville school district website.

He's also a big leader in the larger community. Colbert is the founder of the Northwest Arkansas Branch of the NAACP, as well as founder and former president of the Northwest Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr.Council.

"It was important for me to see that diversity is possible within all levels of leadership and education," Arroyos says. The effect of hearing about the cultural significance of people of color both at school and at home with her Latino father was that "it really helped build the significance and understanding that we're all different and that's not bad -- that's good. Our differences bring different perspectives."

She believes that's one of the reasons she's working where she is today, as a partner at Serve2Perform, where she often focuses on areas of diversity and inclusion by doing inclusion trainings and talking about unconscious bias, for example. Arroyos also serves on the Washington County Civil Rights Commission.

Watching Colbert's rise through the Fayetteville Public School administration and her father taking an executive role were among the influences that showed her diverse leadership was possible, she says.

"I think that definitely helped," Arroyos says. "Seeing diverse people being able to reach these positions, I never saw an error in that. Instead it seems like it should happen more."

Although Arroyos' first language is English, she says that she struggled with it at first. When she entered Holcomb Elementary at 6 years old, she was placed in remedial English. By high school she was enrolled in all Advanced Placement classes, including those for language and literacy, something she credits to her teachers and educators like Colbert.

"To have a school invested in me with particular programs to help my growth over the years, that's what I wanted to do with Ozark Literacy: to be able to give back to other individuals who need that same support," she says.

The Ozark Literacy Council has served more than 600 students from 50 countries. During the pandemic, the nonprofit expanded to virtual programming to continue to include students who had to return to their home countries for a time, Arroyos says.

SETTING UP FOR SUCCESS

Colbert says in his profession he hopes to guide students toward their own path of success, and Arroyos is kind of a best-case scenario.

"We believe school is a place where every student can learn, every student can succeed, and every student can become a contributor to the world and give back," he says. "That's what Samantha does. That's what we hope we're doing in the lives of kids, getting them ready to step in and be leaders like she is."

Getting a solid foundation in literacy is necessary to that success in whatever students go on to do after school, Colbert says, and that's why it's a constant focus. At the baseline, he and his teachers want kids to one day be able to take care of themselves as adults. That means following instructions for any number of things, using directions to travel safely and efficiently, having the ability to shop for food, clothes and necessities, as well as the more obvious things like finding a job. At the root of it all is reading, which enables each of these crucial activities.

"Reading is so important," Colbert says. "It's the foundation of everything. As an educator, we should provide that environment for every kid to have the opportunity to read, because it can take them a long way."

Colbert appreciates the Ozark Literacy Council and its work to pass the learning and value of reading on to others in the community, but especially for the way it goes about it through a pervasive feeling of inclusivity.

"Making people feel comfortable, that's the key," he says. "Creating those relationships and then they can say 'Hey, try this book,' they're going to be eager to do that because ... you trust them and want to learn more."

The most direct way to impact literacy in the community, Colbert says, is to start with parents. Ozark Literacy Council educates primarily adults, and many of them are English-as-a-second-language students. Once parents are able to read well themselves and begin to read to their children, the impact is far reaching.

"Put a book in the hands of a child ... and encourage the parents to follow up," Colbert says. "Remember they spend more time with parents than they do with us. We just have eight hours with them."

If you're looking for ways to ensure better literacy in Northwest Arkansas, give books to children, Colbert says. And take your own to the library. Put a picture book in their hands and let them flip through it on their own, even. Read to them from birth, or if you didn't start then, start now by taking five minutes of every day to read together.

"What you're doing is letting your child know how important reading is," he says. "Once they see that and they get in that habit, they will want to pick up that book themselves."*

Samantha Arroyos was a student at Holcomb Elementary School when John L Colbert was principal. She credits him with her love of reading — and gets to help honor him as a Champion of Literacy June 8. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/April Wallace)