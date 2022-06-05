GOLF

UCA hires Eoff as men's head coach

Austin Eoff of Benton was announced as the University of Central Arkansas' men's golf coach Saturday morning, joining the Bears after spending the last four years as an assistant at Purdue, his alma mater.

"UCA is an amazing place to be, and my wife and I are honored to join the Conway community," Eoff said in a news release. "Being from the state of Arkansas, getting to know the staff here, and having many friends who attended and loved UCA, it is very clear to me that this is a special place to be."

Eoff won two Arkansas State Golf Association amateur championships and was the 2016 ASGA Player of the Year. He was also a four-time All-Big Ten honoree with the Boilermakers, reaching the NCAA Championship three times and setting Purdue's lowest career stroke average.

He began his coaching career as an assistant at Rutgers in 2017 before joining the Boilermakers' staff a year later. Purdue won the 2019 Big Ten tournament and finished 2022 ranked 26th in the nation.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

BASKETBALL

D-II transfer El-Sheikh agrees with ASU

Arkansas State added an eighth newcomer to its 2022-23 squad as Omar El-Sheikh announced his commitment to the Red Wolves on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

El-Sheikh started 24 of 25 games at Division II Assumption College in Worcester, Mass., last season, averaging 11.9 points and 11.2 rebounds in 25.4 minutes per game. Previously, the 6-8 Egyptian forward appeared in 33 games at Fairfield from 2017-19, averaging 3.2 points in 9.4 minutes.

-- Mitchell Gladstone