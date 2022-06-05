Three Yankee pitchers combine to one-hit Tigers

NEW YORK-- Luis Severino combined with two relievers on a one-hitter to continue New York's run of outstanding starting pitching performances as the Yankees beat the Detroit Tigers 3-0 on Saturday.

Aaron Judge hit his MLB-best 21st homer on the first pitch in the bottom of the first inning. The Yankees won their fifth straight and for the ninth time in 11 games since their only three-game losing streak this year.

Anthony Rizzo also went deep and Josh Donaldson lifted a sacrifice fly for the Yankees, who have outscored opponents 33-3 in their winning streak.

After Jameson Taillon retired the first 21 hitters Thursday night against the Angels and Gerrit Cole followed by setting down the first 20 batters Friday night against the Tigers, the suspense ended early for Severino and it ended by mere inches.

Miguel Cabrera's 3,033rd career hit opened the second after Severino (4-1) needed just 12 pitches in the first.

"It was a really good pitch and Cabrera is Miguel Cabrera," Severino said. "It was hit pretty hard."

Cabrera singled when his sharp 109.6 mph liner glanced off the top of shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa's glove and into left field for the slugger's fifth career hit off Severino. It was the only ball the Tigers hit over 100 mph.

"It was tough," Kiner-Falefa said. "If I didn't move out of that, it would have hit me in the face probably. It was a tough play. I moved to my left a little bit and it took off like a slider right in my face.

"At that point, I was kind of just trying to save my face. I really wanted to come up with it but it took a crazy turn," he said.

Severino struck out 10 in seven innings. His only walk came to Derek Hill in the third, and he was thrown out trying to steal second during an at-bat to Jonathan Schoop -- who ended Cole's perfect game.

Detroit was blanked for the seventh time this year, two shy of its total from last season.

RED SOX 8, ATHLETICS 0 Nick Pivetta pitched two-hit ball over seven innings to win his fifth consecutive start and Boston beat Oakland. Alex Verdugo had three hits and two RBIs as Boston won its third straight. Trevor Story doubled twice and made a tremendous defensive play.

RANGERS 3, MARINERS 2 Adolis Garcia hit a three-run homer, rookie Glenn Otto won his third start in a row despite some erratic control and closer Joe Barlow quickly rebounded as Texas beat Seattle.

WHITE SOX 3, RAYS 2 Jake Burger's first career pinch-hit homer highlighted a three-run eighth inning and Chicago beat Tampa Bay to snap a four-game skid.

BLUE JAYS 12, TWINS 3 Jose Berrios struck out a career-high 13 over seven innings against his former team and Toronto backed him with three home runs in a win over Minnesota. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Alejandro Kirk and Bo Bichette homered as the streaking Blue Jays won for the ninth time in 10 games.

ORIOLES 5, GUARDIANS 4 Trey Mancini hit a 438-foot homer run, the longest by an Orioles player this season, Rougned Odor had a shot that landed on Eutaw Street and Baltimore beat Cleveland. Austin Hays also homered for the Orioles.

ROYALS 6, ASTROS 0 Salvador Perez broke a scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the sixth inning and Kansas City ended a five-game losing streak with its 2,000th regular-season win at Kauffman Stadium, which opened in 1973. Kris Bubic and the Kansas City bullpen combined on a five-hitter, snapping Houston's five-game win streak.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

MARLINS 5, GIANTS 4 Jesus Sanchez hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the ninth inning and Miami beat San Francisco.

NATIONALS 10, REDS 8 Juan Soto hit a three-run homer and a solo shot, and Maikel Franco and Luis Garcia drove in ninth-inning runs to rally Washington past Cincinnati. The Reds led 7-3 after a five-run fifth inning that included Albert Almora Jr.'s second career grand slam.

PADRES 4, BREWERS 0 MacKenzie Gore pitched six stellar innings and Jake Cronenworth homered and drove in three runs in San Diego's win over Milwaukee.

PIRATES 2, DIAMONDBACKS 1 Rookie Jack Suwinski hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning, rallying Pittsburgh past Arizona.

CUBS 6-4, CARDINALS 1-7 St. Louis rookie Brendan Donovan hit a two-run double in the 10th inning and St. Louis beat Chicago to split a doubleheader. Ian Happ had two doubles for the Cubs, who won the first game.

INTERLEAGUE

PHILLIES 7, ANGELS 2 Zack Wheeler struck out nine over six solid innings and Johan Camargo had four RBI as Philadelphia sent Los Angeles to its 10th straight loss.

