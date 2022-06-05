TRAVELERS 8, CARDINALS 3

The Arkansas Travelers scored six runs over three innings on the strength of three home runs to turn a 2-1 deficit into a victory Saturday night at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

Trailing 2-1 going into the top of the fourth inning, the Travs scored twice on a Cade Marlowe homer to make it 3-2. They tacked on a run in the fifth on Jake Scheiner's solo home run and three more in the sixth, sparked by Kaden Polcovich's third home run of the season to take a 7-2 lead.

Ben Onyshko (1-0) pitched a perfect fifth inning and was credited with the victory.