Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Rep. Tom Rice, R-S.C. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Preempted by coverage of the French Open tennis tournament. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa.; Dr. Walter Koroshetz, director of the National Institute for Neurological Disorders and Stroke. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.; Gene Sperling, an economic adviser to President Joe Biden. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

