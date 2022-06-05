Unearthing a long-buried entertainment site

Laura Fuentes had barely introduced the topic of her talk at a recent Quapaw Quarter Association Preservation Conversations when a hand shot up in the back row.

"You know that no one knows anything about this, right?" the audience member asked. She had asked a couple of people who are famously informed about Arkansas history about the old Belmont entertainment district. It had rung no bells.

Fuentes smiled at the remark. Oh yeah, she knows. And she intends to correct that.

She's an anthropologist who, thanks to five years of research, has become the leading--maybe only--authority on Belmont, an entertainment district in North Little Rock created for soldiers during World War I.

It wasn't easy.

"There are so few remaining structures," she says. And even less documentation, or memories, or artifacts, except for the website Fuentes contributes to: belmontboom.com.

It's puzzling that information on Belmont is so scarce; it's not like it existed centuries ago in a barren mountain meadow far from civilization. About 100 years ago, there were 40,000 soldiers stationed at Camp Pike. They and their families availed themselves of the amenities of this ghost quarter; it's possible someone who was carried through the buzzing district is still alive.

But it's just out of the reach of human memory. That's part of the appeal to a researcher like Fuentes.

Archaeology is a structured undertaking, but "History, like gender, can be very fluid, " she says. "We should act more like private investigators."

Information about Belmont is sketchy. But, by paying attention to Fuentes' detailed discussion and information on belmontboom.com, here's what I figured out about it:

Belmont was designed to provide entertainment for WWI soldiers, visiting family and friends, and local residents--"captive audiences in the 1920s," Fuentes says.

The story of Belmont can't be told without knowing the history of St. Joseph's Orphanage, she says. Designed by renowned Arkansas architect Charles L. Thompson to be beautiful as well as functional (with a sewer system, electrical plant, kitchen, dining room, chapel, classrooms, laundry, and farming space), "it took two years [1908-1910] to build it--four floors, 80 rooms, at a cost of $170,000, which is today's dollars would be $3.7 million."

Starting in 1907, according to the website, nuns from the Convent Order of Benedictine Sisters of St. Scholastica Monastery in Fort Smith were sent to help run the orphanage and offer classes to residents and local children.

Over the years, the nuns and orphans established a thriving farm. Dairy cattle, ducks, chickens, turkeys, pigs, goats, and rabbits were raised on the grounds. Around 300 acres were devoted to farming, helping to provide food and a source of income for the nuns and children.

In 1917, Arkansas became the site of one of 30 new Army campsites across America. As the United States entered World War I, there was an urgent need to train large numbers of troops quickly. Camp Pike, named after Gen. Zebulon Pike, was the home base for the 87th division.

Around that time, the military brass approached Bishop Morris to lease 320 acres of the orphanage's land along with the orphanage, which would serve as a military officers' hotel.

Hotel Belmont, constructed by renovating the orphanage with new lighting, plumbing, opened in 1917. That led to the establishment of 35 mostly local businesses along unpaved roads nearby (check out the virtual exhibit at www.belmontboom.com/welcome-to-belmont), among them cafes, a roller rink, banks, tailors, sourvenir shops, a post office, and Pfeifer's Department Store.

The nuns and children moved to a building in Little Rock owned by the Catholic Church while Hotel Belmont was in operation. After the end of American involvement in WWI, the building was returned to the orphanage.

Belmont was meant to be wholesome, Fuentes said, at a time when "walking with a uniformed soldier could bring shame to a woman." No drinking was allowed. Training camp activities at Fort Pike included instructions to soldiers on how to behave off-post.

The area's officers' club, which existed for about 18 months, was described as the nicest in the U.S.

"There are buildings on the site that we aren't able to identify," Fuentes says, who's walked every inch of it, adding that investigators designed a project to identify features broken down into known locations, suspected locations, and probable locations.

Fuentes did a pedestrian survey of artifacts at specific intervals, adding that "most information comes from archival research." When asked if there are any memories or input from the families of World War I soldiers, she says, "No, except a little for St. Joseph's orphanage," she says.

After WWI ended, Camp Pike's population declined. Instead of being the last stopping point before soldiers embarked on an uncertain future in battle, Camp Pike became one of the last stops before they returned home.

The War Department scaled down its efforts to police and dictate the types of businesses and activities around military posts like Camp Pike. In 1922, it was declared to be excess by the War Department. Work shifted from training replacement troops to demobilization. It was renamed Camp Joseph T. Robinson in 1937, and became the headquarters for the Arkansas Army National Guard.

The lease of the hotel ended in 1923. The reasons or dates for the abandonment of Belmont as a city--no records of it being incorporated have been found--are still unknown.

There's a backlog of material waiting to be processed, Fuentes says, and she's working on developing a walking trail and an Encyclopedia of Arkansas entry.

"What's the point of saving these buildings if nobody cares about them?" she asks.

The fascination and intrigue exhibited by the Preservation Conversations audience seems to reveal that there's plenty of interest in discovering more about this cryptic episode of history.

For those who want to fill in the gaps with their own amateur sleuthing, visit the websites of the Arkansas National Guard Museum (arngmuseum.com) and St. Joseph Center of Arkansas (www.belmontboom.com/st-joseph-s-orphanage).

