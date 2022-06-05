Unwanted news keeps repeating itself

A few days after the cold-blooded killing of 19 fourth-graders and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, by a kid legally too young to purchase alcohol but not to buy himself a weapon capable of mass destruction, my colleague Philip Martin wrote a column called "Old News" in which he considered the brevity of our collective attention span for such atrocities. "The gunman is dead. A new outrage awaits us. It's time to move on."

Philip was being sarcastic, but he's also right. I want to think deeply about new developments in Ukraine, the hateful shooting in Buffalo, the sex-abuse scandal engulfing Southern Baptists, the primaries.

I usually don't know what I really think about something until I write about it. But with only one column per week it is sometimes hard to keep up, especially if I don't want bad news to be my sole focus. Thus, a crisis--especially in the midst of a string of them--can become old news by the time I've begun to process it.

My problem is that even though the news moves on, I can't. Atrocities pile up like laundry in my head. Whatever the opposite of attention deficit disorder is, that's what I have, and not in a good way. In the way that turns my laundry room into a total disaster area.

Dread of entering, coupled with a pre-emptive sense of defeat, self-pity, and defiance of the idea that this is my job as opposed to someone else's--and a measure of laziness if I'm honest--conspire to create a sort of inertia. I tend to regard the elephant a long time with the unrequitable desire to swallow it all at once.

This piece represents the taking up of a spoon so as not to fall down the black hole of despair. Or maybe to dig myself out. Or, to continue mixing metaphors, the beginning of the sorting so I can get to a first load of laundry.

Separating my feelings is harder than organizing the laundry. I have a knot on the side of my face right at the temporomandibular joint. When I move my jaw up and down there's a popping sound, and it hurts like hell. I got by for a while massaging it and holding heat there, like a hot cup of coffee or tea. But lately it is way worse.

Google tells me it's from bruxism--clenching my teeth--and among the many other things that help with this malady, there's a suggestion to rest your jaw as much as possible by going around through the day with your mouth slightly ajar. I look ridiculous, but it may be working. Time will tell.

For now it feels like my emotions are located in my jaw, tied up in a big ball. Sorrow is wound tight with anger. There's a thread of desperation woven in, and frustration with my limitations and those of others. Cynicism tangled with hope. Curiosity. Anxiety, obviously. Exhaustion. A stubborn and possibly foolhardy refusal to give up.

Anyway. Onward. Diving into the wreck.

I am so sad about school shootings. And hate crimes like the shooting in Buffalo. They are the same because guns. Not the same because who knows why anyone would shoot fourth-graders? But we know why someone shoots Black people; it is because he hates Black people. Both murderers are crazy and evil.

This is not rocket science. I am a middle-aged English teacher sitting in my house in the woods on a cattle ranch in rural Arkansas. I have no special training that qualifies me for this analysis other than that I am breathing and pay attention. But there are clearly three major factors at play here: guns, mental illness, and racism.

I am so tired of hearing people fight over whether these factors matter or which factor matters most. I know there are nuances. I also know chasing rabbit trails of nuance can be used as a distraction that paralyzes real and messier, more difficult but necessary action.

I love guns. I come from people who had to hunt to eat. And even though that's no longer our reality, I'm proud of the fact my family hunts and kills most of the meat we eat. I hate how animals are treated in the industrial food system, and hunting enables us to participate in that system as little as possible. It's also healthier and saves money. I do not believe in killing animals for sport, but totally believe in killing non-endangered animals to eat.

I am likewise proud of the fact I can nail a target with a .22 rifle or pistol. I am not a hunter, but I am also not scared to be home by myself or with my daughters where we are 15 minutes away--at a minimum--from any police station.

One of my ultra-liberal friends commented the other day, "I can't believe you are so red that you buy into that concealed carry bull****." I am not certain what he meant, but I don't really care. He does not live on a long dirt road out in the sticks. He is not a woman who travels alone to a crime-ridden city. He was not raised in a Southern Baptist purity culture, which unfortunately among other things emphasizes male dominance, facilitates abuse, and is now exposed as sexually predatory. And he is not a teacher.

For now, let's stick to our guns. There is not one thing any person can say to surprise me about the gun control debate. I have seen it all. I read. I grade research papers on it every semester. I know people in militias and Moms Demand Action. I have traveled all over North America, and in Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America. I am well aware there is a ton I don't know, but here is what I do know: We are the only civilized nation on Earth where grandmas are gunned down in grocery stores, and 10-year-olds are murdered in school along with their teachers while watching Lilo and Stitch. On a regular basis. The. Only. One.

Americans are not rational about guns on either extreme of this debate, which is how the issue is framed by our political parties and the oligarchy that runs them. That is regrettable, because rational, rigid gun laws like other civilized countries have would make a difference.

I am not talking about unrealistic far-left solutions. I am talking about common sense. I know there is no perfect solution that stops all crime. I also know the enforcement of rational laws deters crime every day in this country, as in every other country where rational laws are enforced, thanks be to God.

I am so disheartened and ashamed we continue to accept the status quo, as if we cannot do better. I cannot think about it and unclench my teeth at the same time. What is wrong with us?

This is the greatest nation in the world--my travels have taught me that. I don't believe in the American Exceptionalism that says we are inherently better than other people, but I believe with all of my heart that America is the best idea the world ever had. While our forefathers got a lot of things wrong, the principles embodied in our founding documents are a basis for what I believe is the most perfect union possible outside of heaven.

It offends my love for this country that we stand back and let others lead on this issue while our children are shot to death by one-man firing squads in their schools. You would think Americans, and certainly Arkansans, would be patriotic enough to put a stop to it.

Instead, our lying politicians wring their hands like there's nothing to be done outside of allowing the government to confiscate all of our guns--and we let them get by with it. We do more than that; we enable them. We choose these lies every time we vote them into power.

Do we really concede that America is not smart enough or good enough or safe enough to cut down on mass killings while maintaining the responsible right to bear arms? The same country who put the first man on the moon? We can send $40 billion to Ukraine--which I do not begrudge one bit--but we can't provide American children with a safe learning environment?

The folks who don't trust school teachers to have the sense or professional and moral integrity not to indoctrinate children with CRT--which has become a catch-all phrase for anything perceived as anti-white American subject matter--and who also believe teachers are "grooming" students for sexual abuse are the same people who think we should carry guns to our classrooms and be trained to take out an active shooter in order to protect those same children.

Protecting students with our lives is intuitive for most teachers, like the two heroic women in Uvalde, who lost theirs in the line of duty.

And with that conundrum swirling in my head like a washing machine's spin cycle, I must put down my spoon. Plenty of elephant left to munch on for the next column. And the next. And probably the next, ad infinitum, alas.

