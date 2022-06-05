Up where they belong

Junior Achievement of Arkansas celebrated its 35th anniversary May 24 at its annual Legacy Luncheon at the DoubleTree Hotel.

The 2022 Legacy Award honorees were Troy Wells, president and chief executive officer at Baptist Health, and Dr. Alonzo Williams Sr., gastroenterologist and medical director for Arkansas Diagnostic Center and Kanis Endoscopy Center. Steve Straessle, principal of Little Rock Catholic High School for Boys, was named the Educator Award honoree.

The Nelson Summit award honoring a company that is committed to educating children was given to Seal Solar.

KARK Channel 4 anchor Laura Monteverdi emceed the luncheon and Richard Johnson, senior vice president of wealth management for Simmons Bank, was the honorary chairman.

Junior Achievement's mission is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy.

-- Story by Rachel O'Neal/Photos by Lauren Goins