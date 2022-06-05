Vanderbilt drubs N. Mexico State, avoids elimination

CORVALLIS REGIONAL

VANDERBILT 21, N. MEXICO ST. 1

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Spencer Jones had seven RBI, Chris McElvain allowed one run with 11 strikeouts over 7 innings pitched and No. 2 seed Vanderbilt beat fourth-seeded New Mexico State 21-1 on Saturday to avoid elimination at the Corvallis Regional.

Dominic Keegan hit a sacrifice fly that scored Enrique Bradfield Jr. to make it 1-0 in the top of the first and Vanderbilt (37-22) led the rest of the way. Jones hit a three-run home run in the third and his two-RBI single in the fifth sparked a five-run inning that made it 9-1.

McElvain (6-5) scattered six hits and a walk. Brett Hansen pitched two scoreless innings of one-hit relief for the Commodores.

Kevin Jimenez hit and RBI single for New Mexico State in the bottom of the third.

Vanderbilt finished with 18 hits, including five doubles and four home runs. Jones finished 4-for-6 with two doubles and four runs scored and Parker Noland had three hits, including two doubles, and three RBI. Keegan -- who was 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, two walks and was hit by a pitch -- added four RBI and scored three runs.

Jack Bulger and Tate Kolwyck each hit a homer for Vanderbilt.

AUBURN REGIONAL

UCLA 16, SE LOUISIANA 2

Ethan Gourson and Carson Yates hit home runs, catcher Darius Perry went 4-for-4 and UCLA (39-23) steamrolled Southeastern Louisiana 16-2 in an elimination game.

Gourson had an RBI double to spark a three-run first inning and Perry's two-run single came in the middle of a four-run fourth that gave the Bruins a 7-1 lead. Yates hit a two-run homer in a three-run sixth and Gourson hit a solo shot in the ninth to cap the scoring. UCLA scored multiple runs in five different innings.

Ethan Flanagan went four innings in a start for the Bruins, allowing an unearned run on two hits and three walks. Jake Saum (4-0) relieved Flanagan and picked up the win with a scoreless inning of work.

Tyler Finke had a double as the Lions (30-31) managed just three hits.

AUSTIN REGIONAL

AIR FORCE 5,

DALLS BAPTIST 1

Sam Kulasingam and Paul Skenes hit home runs in a four-run third inning, Doyle Gehring pitched seven strong innings and Air Force (31-28) defeated Dallas Baptist.

Kulasingam's leadoff home run in the third put the Falcons up 2-0. Skenes, the Mountain West co-Pitcher of the Year, had a two-run shot after Blake Covin singled. Jay Thomason plated another run when his single drove in Jake Greiving.

That was plenty for Gehring, who limited the Huskies to three hits and a seventh-inning run. He struck out seven and walked two.

Two of the three hits for Dallas Baptist (34-24-1) came in the seventh with Cole Moore scoring on Luke Heefner's sacrifice fly.

CHAPEL HILL REGIONAL

GEORGIA 24, HOFSTRA 1

No. 9 batter Josh McAllister had two of Georgia's seven home runs and the Bulldogs eliminated Hofstra.

McAllister was 4-for-6 with 5 RBI and 4 runs scored as the Bulldogs totaled 24 runs on just 16 hits, 11 for extra bases. Six Hofstra pitchers combined to walk 10 and hit two batters.

McAllister and Ben Anderson hit back-to-back homers and Cole Tate also homered in the third inning when the Bulldogs (36-22) erupted for 13 runs, 11 before recording an out. They had seven hits and seven walks, including three straight with the bases loaded. McAllister also had an RBI single and Anderson added another bases-loaded walk later in the inning.

Cory Acton had a two-run homer and Parks Harber hit a three-run shot in the fifth inning that pushed the lead to 18-0. Luke Wagner's two-run shot in the sixth made it 20-0.

McAlllister's two-run homer capped the scoring in the ninth and gave the Bulldogs the largest win by a SEC team in an NCAA Tournament game.

Liam Sullivan (4-3) gave up 6 hits and struck out 8 in 7 innings to get the win.

Brian Morell and Ryan Morash both had two hits as the first NCAA appearance for Hofstra (30-23) came to a quick end. The Pride lost to North Carolina 15-4 in their opener.

COLLEGE STATION REGIONAL

TCU 3, ORAL ROBERTS 1

Brayden Taylor and Kurtis Byrne homered on consecutive pitches in the sixth inning and TCU (37-21) stayed alive in the College Station Regional.

Taylor homered to right field on a 3-1 pitch from Isaac Coffey (7-6) with two down in the sixth to break a 1-1 tie. Byrne followed with a drive down the left-field line. TCU only had five hits.

That was enough as five Horned Frogs pitchers scattered seven singles and five walks, striking out 11. Caleb Bolden (5-2) picked up the win and Garrett Wright went the final 2 2/3 innings for his fifth save.

TCU took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on an RBI double by Tommy Sacco.

A pair of two-out singles and a walk in the fifth ended the day for Horned Frogs starter Marcelo Perez. Bolden entered and threw a wild pitch for the only run for Oral Roberts (38-20).

Jake McMurray and Mac McCroskey both had two hits for the Golden Eagles.

CORAL GABLES REGIONAL

MIAMI 11, CANISUS 6

Yohandy Morales went 4-for-4 with three home runs and five RBI, Jacob Burke hit a solo shot and No. 7 overall seed Miami (39-18) beat Canisius.

Morales gave Miami the lead for good with his third home run, a two-run shot to straightaway center that sparked a four-run seventh and made it 8-4. He reached base for the fifth time in five plate appearances with a walk, loading the bases in the eighth and later scoring on Zach Levenson's two-run single for an 11-5 lead.

Canisius (29-23) had its six-game win streak snapped. Mike DeStefano went 3-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored for the Golden Griffins. Mike Steffan was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs and Trevor Henneman hit a solo homer.

GAINESVILLE REGIONAL

CENTRAL MICHIGAN 3,

LIBERTY 2

Danny Wuestenfeld's two-out single in the bottom of the 12th scored pinch-runner Zach Lechnir to give Central Michigan (43-18) a 3-2 win over Liberty.

Garrett Navarra singled to center field to open the 12th and advanced to second when Mario Camilletti was hit by a pitch. Justin Simpson moved the runners up before Lechnir came in to run for Navarra.

Cade Hungate got Jakob Marsee to line out to second base for the second out, but Wuestenfeld slapped the next pitch into left for the winner.

Central Michigan starter Jordan Patty went six innings, allowing an unearned run on three hits with five walks and seven strikeouts. Adam Mrakitsch (7-1) pitched the other six innings, giving up two hits and a run with two walks and three strikeouts.

Liberty (37-23) tied the game in the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Logan Mathieu following Three Hillier's double and a sacrifice bunt.

Joe Adametz III went six innings for the Flames before Mason Fluharty pitched five hitless innings. Hungate (2-1) came on in the 12th.

GREENEVILLE REGIONAL

COASTAL CAROLINA 8,

COPPIN STATE 6

No. 9 batter Matt McDermott hit for the cycle and Coastal Carolina held off Coppin State.

The Chanticleers pulled away from a 2-2 tie with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Graham Brown had an RBI double and they added runs on a fielding error and an RBI ground out by Austin White. Chris Rowan Jr. hit a solo homer in the fifth and McDermott followed suit in the sixth. McDermott's two-run triple in the seventh left Coastal Carolina leading 10-2 and completed the first Coastal Carolina cycle in a dozen years.

The Eagles' bats caught fire in the top of the ninth against reliever Connor Kurki. Sebastien Sarabia and Tyler Lloyd sandwiched singles around a walk to Marcos Castillo to load the bases. Pinch-hitter Toran Smith was hit by a pitch to force in a run. Castillo scored on a wild pitch with one out and Lloyd scored when Matt Day struck out on a wild pitch but reached first base safely.

Colin Yablonski took over for Kurki and induced a popup by Wellington Balsley for the second out. Josh Hankins followed with a three-run home run to get Coppin State (24-30) within two runs. Jacob Maton replaced Yablonski and hit Jordan Hamberg before surrendering a single to Sarabia. A ground ball by Castillo resulted in a force-out at third base to end the game.

McDermott had a single in the third inning and a double in the fourth. Elliot Carney (2-1) got the win for the Chanticleers with 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. He allowed two hits and two walks, striking out five.

HATTIESBURG REGIONAL

KENNESAW ST. 9, ARMY 8

Josh Hatcher hit two home runs and Nick Hassan's two-run single in the seventh inning was the difference as Kennesaw State stayed alive in the Austin Regional.

Both teams used big innings to stay in the game. Army (31-25) had a five-run fourth, with Cam Cerruto and Carter Macias driving in two runs each, for a 6-2 lead. Hatcher hit his second home run -- a two-run shot -- as Kennesaw State (36-27) scored four in the fifth to tie it.

The game was tied at 7 entering the bottom of the seventh when Cash Young and Spencer Hanson earned walks and Brayden Eidson advanced them with a sacrifice bunt. Tanner Gresham replaced Sean Dennehy (5-3) on the mound and Hassan slapped his first pitch into center field.

Nathan Holler (6-5) who took over in the seventh got the win and Harry Cain came on in the eighth, when Army scored a run, to end the threat and pick up his first save.

KNOXVILLE REGIONAL

GEORGIA TECH 13,

ALABAMA STATE 4

Leadoff hitter Chandler Simpson went 4-for-5 and scored four runs, Tres Gonzalez drove in four runs and Georgia Tech stayed alive in the Knoxville Regional.

The Yellowjackets trailed 2-1 in the third when Gonzalez hit a three-run homer to right with two outs. Georgia Tech added four more runs in the fourth, starting with Colin Hall's leadoff homer to lead 8-2.

Andrew Jenkins ripped a two-run double in the fifth for the Yellow Jackets and Gonzalez had an RBI single and Tim Borden III a two-run single in the seventh.

Chance Huff settled down after the first inning and went seven innings, allowing three runs on six hits with eighth strikeouts.

Chris Lewis drove in two runs for Alabama State (34-25), which used six pitchers, allowing 16 hits with six walks but they struck out 13.

LOUISVILLE REGIONAL

OREGON 18,

SE MISSOURI STATE 6

Colby Shade hit a three-run homer, Brennan Milone had five hits and Oregon rolled over Southeast Missouri State.

Oregon (36-24) pounded out 26 hits with seven doubles, a two-run triple by Josh Kasevich in the eighth and a two-out solo home run by Milone in the top of the first inning. Drew Cowley and Josiah Cromwick both had four hits.

A seven-run second broke it open with Sam Novitske rapping a two-run double and Shade belting his home run over the left-field wall. Novitske finished with four RBI and three players drove in three runs.

Oregon pushed the lead to 10 runs with a four-run seventh, getting five hits, four of them RBI singles.

Matt Dallas (4-2) took over in the fifth inning to get the win as three relievers combined for two-hit ball over five innings.

Brett Graber and Wyatt Grant hit home runs for the Redhawks (37-22).

MICHIGAN 7, LOUISVILLE 3

Clark Elliott hit a go-ahead two-run home run the third inning, Joe Stewart followed with a solo shot and Michigan (34-26) never looked back.

Louisville (39-19-1) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second when Logan Beard singled and later scored on a ground out by Ben Bianco.

Michigan struck in the bottom of the third after Cardinals starter Jared Poland (5-5) struck out the first two batters. Jake Marti singled to center field, Elliot launched his ninth homer of the season and Stewart followed with his eighth.

Christian Knapczyk's RBI single in the fourth pulled Louisville within a run, but the Wolverines added two runs in their half of the inning on Joey Velazquez's RBI single and a run-scoring ground out by Marti. Michigan pulled away with two more runs in the fifth -- scoring on Jimmy Obertop's foul sac fly to right field and Riley Bertram's RBI single.

Noah Rennard earned the win in relief for Michigan, allowing 1 run on 3 hits in 2 2/3 innings.

STANFORD REGIONAL

UC SANTA BARBARA 9,

BINGHAMTON 4

Kyle Johnson hit a two-run home run in the second inning, Blake Klassen added a three-run shot in the third and UC Santa Barbara breezed to a victory over Binghamton.

John Newman Jr. walked to lead off the second inning and Johnson followed with his sixth home run of the season. UCSB added a third run on two throwing errors and Christian Kirtley's RBI infield single.

UCSB stretched its lead to 8-0 with a five-run third. Nick Vogt and Newman were both hit by pitches to open the inning. Jordan Sprinkle walked with one out to load the bases. Broc Mortensen singled in the first run, Jason Willow followed with a sacrifice fly to plate the second and Klassen capped the outburst with a three-run shot to right for his 10th home run.

Tan had an RBI single in a two-run fourth and Roselli homered to right with a runner on in the eighth for the Bearcats (22-30).

Michael Gutierrez picked up his ninth win in 10 decisions for UCSB. He yielded four runs on eight hits in seven innings, striking out eight without a walk.

Ryan Bryggman (7-6) took the loss for Binghamton, allowing eight runs -- seven earned -- on five hits and three walks in 2 2/3 innings.

STATESBORO REGIONAL

GEORGIA SOUTHERN 8,

UNC GREENSBORO 0

Ty Fisher took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, Christian Avant drove in three runs and Georgia Southern defeated UNC Greensboro.

Fisher had a perfect game until giving up his only walk with two outs in the sixth inning. He allowed a one-out single in the seventh.

Fisher (6-2) ended up with a four hitter with six strikes in throwing the first complete game for the Eagles (41-18) since May of 2018 and the first postseason shutout since 2014.

Avant had an early sacrifice fly as the Eagles led 2-0 after two innings and had a two-run single in the four-run fifth.

TEXAS TECH 2

UNC GREENSBORO 0

Brandon Birdsell threw seven shutout innings and Texas Tech (38-21) used a wild pitch and a throwing error to score two runs on the same play as the Red Raiders defeated UNC Greensboro.

Birdsell (9-3) allowed 5 hits and 2 walks, striking out 4. Andrew Devine followed Birdsell and retired all four batters he faced, striking out a pair. Derek Bridges got the final two outs, striking out Zack Budzik on three pitches with two runners on base to end the game for his first save of the season.

The Red Raiders scored both their runs in the top of the eighth inning. No. 9 batter Dillon Carter led off with a single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Easton Murrell. Carter advanced to third on Cole Stilwell's flyout to center field. Jace Jung was intentionally walked to put runners at the corners.

Jung stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch by Alex Hoppe, who entered the game after Murrell's bunt. Carter scored on the errant pitch and Jung followed him home after a throwing error by catcher Dallas Callahan.

Greg Hardison had two of six hits by the Spartans (34-30).